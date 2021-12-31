Many of us find it hard to believe that another year is almost over. As we move into 2022, we will be making our New Year’s resolutions such as getting more exercise, losing weight, managing our finances better, and other similar ones. Another area for making resolutions is finding new ways to improve your home landscape. Here are some ideas:
Lawns are attractive and pleasing to homeowners. They enhance the beauty of the landscape and improve property values; however, maintaining the turfgrass to keep it in optimal condition can be difficult at times by ensuring it has proper water, fertilizer and is mowed correctly regularly. Consider reducing the amount of grass in your lawn, especially in areas that do not grow well, such as bermudagrass in the shade.
In its place, use groundcovers such as liriope, pachysandra, Asiatic and Confederate jasmine, and others. You can also convert these areas into beds of shrubs and perennial flowers.
When considering the type of plant material to install, native plants are a good choice—being native means that they are adapted to our area. Trees are excellent choices, such as red maples and dogwoods, shrubs, such as beauty berries, sweet shrubs, and many others. Refer to the article I wrote on November 26, 2021, titled ”When choosing plants, go native.” Do remember to put plants in sites with the conditions they require. Take into consideration their need for sunlight, water, drainage, and other factors to ensure their success in the landscape.
Before applying fertilizer and lime, have your soil tested through UGA Extension Gwinnett. We ship the soil to the Soil, Plant, and Water testing lab at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA, and you will receive your results within seven to fourteen days. It tests pH, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, calcium, zinc, and lime requirements. The test will give you instructions on the type and amount of fertilizer to apply and the amounts of lime if needed. Contact the Extension office for more details.
Now is an excellent time to order seed catalogs from Park Seed, Johnny’s Seed, Burpee, and others. You can order the plants you would like to have in your garden early before the spring rush. Also, you can start the seeds indoors, such as tomatoes, peppers, and others, but do not plants place them outdoors until all danger of frost has passed, which is around April 15.
Consider new vegetables and fruits that you do not already have. Vegetables, such as kohlrabi, an above-ground turnip, New Zealand spinach, or herbs such as tarragon, lovage, or fennel are good choices. Several uncommon fruits thrive in our climate. Once established, goji berries do well in our soils and summer heat, and they produce small red to purple fruits. The oriental persimmons are an excellent choice. Unlike our native ones, these are not astringent and have an excellent flavor. You can find sources for these plants in the seed and nursery catalogs.
Constructing a greenhouse has many benefits. They come in all types and sizes, from ones that require little effort to build to expensive complex ones. Some people are trying hydroponics, which grows plants in a soil-less medium. Although used more often in large, expensive operations, some home kits are available at a minimal cost.
Yes, make some New Year resolutions for your home landscape. You may be surprised at the results.
The 2022 UGA Extension Gwinnett plant sale is starting. We have excellent plants at affordable prices. Blueberries, blackberries, muscadines, and several ornamental plants such as abelias, hostas, “Frost Proof” gardenias and many others are available.
For more information and to download the order form, go to the following weblink https://tinyurl.com/mut3dtdm. You can also contact the Extension office to have it mailed to you.
