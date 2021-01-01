As we conclude this most challenging year of 2020, we look hopeful that it will be better the following year. Many of us are making New Year’s resolutions for 2021, which should include our home landscapes. Though we are in the dead of winter, many possibilities exist to improve the quality of them. What are some resolutions we can make to beautify our properties?
Consider checking seed catalogs, which can be found on the internet. Check out new and existing varieties of vegetables, and herbaceous annuals and perennials. Examples of seed companies include Park Seed (parkseed.com), Ferry Morse (ferrymorse.com), Johnny’s Seeds (www.johnnyseeds.com) and Gurney Seed and Nursery Company (www.gurneys.com).
Now is an excellent time to begin ordering seeds for the planting season. You can even start them indoors a few weeks before planting them. For those that cannot tolerate cold temperatures, you can have them ready to go shortly after the average last day of freezing temperatures in our area, which is April 15.
Do you have shrubs that are large and overgrown? Broadleaf evergreens, such as hollies, loropetulams, cleyera, and other similar ones, can be cut back several feet in early March. Shortly after that, the plants will come out of dormancy and begin rapid growth with warm weather. Doing so will help make these plants more manageable and open areas that they previously blocked.
Lawns add value to the home landscape with their lush green color and pleasant and soothing appearance. However, the grass does require a considerable amount of maintenance, such as mowing, fertilizing, watering, and the like.
Consider reducing the size of your lawn, especially in shaded areas where the grass does not grow as well. Planting alternatives such as groundcovers such as liriope, Japanese pachysandra, wintergreen euonymus, mondo grass, and other similar types will reduce turfgrass area while adding beauty to the home landscape. You can also plant ornamental shrubs and herbaceous annuals, and perennials in these areas.
Consider having your lawn mower service to maintain its ability to cut your grass correctly. Have the blade sharpened, air filter, spark plugs, and oil changed. Keep it in a protected area out of extreme heat, cold, and rainfall. Periodically wash the mower to remove soil and grass clippings.
We are blessed to have an abundance of trees in our areas. They provide aesthetics, shade, and cool the landscape. However, trees in urban and suburban environments suffer from many stressors such as drought, construction damage, and soil compaction. Also, the numerous windstorms we have can damage trees. These issues make them more susceptible to pestiferous and diseases.
An example is drought-stressed pine trees are more vulnerable to pine beetles. If you have trees that appear questionable, consider having a Certified Arborist assess them. These specialists will have the tools and resources to examine the trees and make recommendations on the appropriate course of action to deal with the situation. To find a Certified Arborists, go to the website of the Georgia Arborist Association at georgiaarborist.org.
Having New Year’s resolution for the garden will yield many benefits. You can have a more attractive landscape that can be the envy of the neighborhood.
One source of new plants is the 2021 Annual UGA Extension Gwinnett Plant Sale. For more information and to obtain an order form, please visit the UGA Extension Gwinnett website at www.ugaextension.org/gwinnett.
