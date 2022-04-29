I have some important news to share with you. After 16 years of being with UGA Extension Gwinnett, I will be moving to the UGA Extension Henry County office in McDonough as of May 1 to be the Extension Agent in that county.
Gwinnett is a great place, and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Extension, the excellent staff in my office, and my extensive clientele. However, the new county has many new opportunities, and I am enthusiastically looking forward to being there.
One of my greatest sources of satisfaction is interacting with the residents of Gwinnett and helping them address issues they have and finding solutions. I am grateful that the Gwinnett Daily Post has published my articles, and I thank the management and staff at this publication for doing so. They have allowed me to reach many residents in the county, many of whom said they never knew of UGA Extension until they read my articles.
I may be writing articles for a newspaper in Henry County sometime in the future, but that has yet to be determined.
Gwinnett is a grand county and has grown significantly over the years. The diversity of its people is a great blessing, and I have genuinely benefited from interacting with the many who call Gwinnett home. Also, I have gained satisfaction from assisting the many businesses and nonprofit organizations that serve many in the county.
