Fall is an excellent time to enhance your landscape by planting perennials plants, which come back every year. By planting in autumn, the root systems will continue to grow and develop during the winter and become better established to withstand the hot summer weather the following year.
The two most important secrets to growing perennials successfully are proper watering practices and satisfactory weed control. Thoroughly water the plants after planting and keep the soil evenly moist to encourage healthy roots development.
To reduce weeds, remove any existing weeds, and then apply a four-inch layer of mulch material. Avoid the application of excessive amounts of mulch, causing the development of crown or root rot problems to develop. For perennials planted in the fall, do not fertilize. Wait until eh following spring.
Since most perennials eventually become overcrowded, they can be dug and divided now to replenish your own landscape needs or given to friends and neighbors as gifts.
The following list contains a few perennials that grow well in Gwinnett County:
Bee Balm – The plant is an aromatic herb because of the leaves’ pungent smell when they are crushed. It grows well here and attracts bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds to the garden. It produces white to rose-pink to wine-red red flowers throughout the summer.
Black-eyed Susan♦ – They are some of the most attractive perennial plants. They perform well in full sun or light shade and tolerate dry conditions once established.
♦ Bleeding-heart♦ – Grows one to three feet tall and has fine-textured foliage, the plant is useful in shady beds and borders. Most varieties are rosy-red, but white is also available.
♦ Columbine♦ — They produce lacy foliage with attractive flowers in a wide range of colors late spring and early summer on wiry stems. They prefer moist soil with organic matter.
♦ Coreopsis — Coreopsis is a showy perennial that produces yellow, daisy-like flowers from May until fall if the old flowers are removed. They grow best in full sun and are drought-tolerant but may require supplemental water during dry spells.♦
♦ Daylily – One of the most is popular perennials in Georgia. The individual flowers last only a day; however, a sizeable clump bloom for several weeks because of the number of flowering stems and flower buds produced. The plants ♦ require full sun.
♦ Gaillardia or blanket flower♦ – They are excellent perennials for sandy soils in full sun. The plants produce blooms throughout the summer and are tolerant of drought conditions.
♦ Hosta♦ – Numerous cultivars are available with varying leaf patterns and coloration. Leaf texture may be smooth, ribbed or seer-suckered, flat, wavy, or twisted. The colors of the leaves vary from light green to dark green to bluish-green. Hostas perform best in shady areas with moist, rich soils.
♦ Purple Coneflower♦ – These plants are of the showier but lesser-known perennials. The purplish-pink petals surround a central bronze-colored cone and droop naturally.
♦ Sedum – Many species of sedums species exist, which varying in their growth habits. Their colors range from white to pink to red and produce blooms in late summer until frost. These plants are useful as single specimens or in small groups. Sedums prefer full sun to light shade, but well-drained soils are essential to proper growth. They are tolerant of hot, dry conditions and are often used for “green roofs.”
