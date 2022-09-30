Recently, I was mowing my lawn, and I noticed that what was once attractive, thick, green grass had turned into a not-so-nice, thick, green something else.
What is this “stuff” that’s taking over my lawn? And how can I prevent it from spreading over the entire yard? Most likely, the problem is moss, although it may be algae in some cases.
Moss and algae are simply plants looking for a home; if the right conditions are provided, they can quickly take up residence and do quite well, which is how nature intended it, so let us discuss the conditions for these two turf pests to occur in the first place. It thrives where the shade is so dense during the summer that not enough light is present to support the growth of turfgrass.
Bermudagrass is the least tolerant of shade and needs full sun. Tall fescue and zoysiagrass can tolerate filtered shade but not dense shade. Moss also thrives during periods of high humidity and in water-logged soils like we have due to heavy rainfalls.
Algae is a very simple plant that has no vascular system. It usually forms a dense green mat or scum over the soil surface, although reddish or brownish forms may also occur in some situations. Algae needs plenty of water and lots of sunshine for growth. When the soil dries, algae form a black crust which becomes hard and relatively water-resistant.
The good thing is that these plants are not parasitic and do not kill grass-like diseases. They are, however, a good indicator that your lawn needs assistance. One common factor with moss and algae is that the growing conditions for lawn grass are not conducive.
The principal problems are usually hard, compacted soils that restrict root development. Soils with high clay content, such as those in our area, are easily compacted from foot traffic and settling clay particles over time as water works through the soil profile.
The best solution to this problem is using a hollow-tine soil aerator that removes plugs of soil from the ground, thus enhancing soil drainage. If the affected area has very little grass, it is better to start over; till the soil to a depth of six inches to break up the restrictive layer will also help facilitate the incorporation of lime and fertilizer into the soil.
A soil test should be taken to determine plant nutrient needs. Soils with low fertility and low pH (acidic soils) lead to poor grass-growing conditions and make it easier for algae, moss, and weeds to become established. Have your soil tested through UGA Extension to determine if the addition of lime is needed to correct a low pH.
Improve drainage with the incorporation of organic matter. Low areas that do not drain well should be contoured. In some cases, using drain tiles and installing a French drain can help remove excess water and improve growing conditions for turfgrasses.
Sometimes we may create water problems by watering too much. Irrigation systems should be adjusted to match the soil conditions and plant needs.
Moss can become very thick under heavy shade conditions. Thinning trees or pruning limbs to improve light conditions and increase air circulation is often helpful. If grass doesn’t grow in these areas, it may be necessary to utilize a shade-tolerant ground cover or cover the area in mulch.
Many people ask if there are chemicals available to eliminate moss. Although some chemicals are effective, they are only temporary, and the problem will return in time. Copper sulfate can be applied at a rate according to label directions.
This product can be purchased at local garden centers. However, the chemical will not keep the moss from growing for long. The only sure method of eliminating moss and algae I am aware of is to remove them by hand raking.
Remember, getting rid of moss and algae is the easy part. When these problems occur, it means that something needs to be done to improve the growing conditions on your lawn. Otherwise, the grass will continue to decline, and the moss or algae may be the only green part of your lawn.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.