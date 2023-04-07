Today’s hectic lifestyles often leave families with little time to spend together. Gardening offers a perfect opportunity for a family to share and learn together while having fun at the same time. Many activities are suitable for family time in the yard and garden.

♦ Plant a vegetable garden. The rewards of growing and caring for a vegetable garden are as exciting to adults as they are to children, giving both a sense of accomplishment. Sharing the joy and excitement or even the disappointment and failure of a vegetable garden strengthens family ties.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

