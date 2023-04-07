Today’s hectic lifestyles often leave families with little time to spend together. Gardening offers a perfect opportunity for a family to share and learn together while having fun at the same time. Many activities are suitable for family time in the yard and garden.
♦ Plant a vegetable garden. The rewards of growing and caring for a vegetable garden are as exciting to adults as they are to children, giving both a sense of accomplishment. Sharing the joy and excitement or even the disappointment and failure of a vegetable garden strengthens family ties.
♦ Share gifts of the garden.♦ Giving gifts of handmade crafts and treasures from the garden is highly satisfying, and I have never met anyone who was not delighted in receiving such gifts. Even fresh produce, such as tomatoes, squash, and green beans, make terrific gifts for people who do not have a garden. Offering these gifts gives children and adults an excellent opportunity to show that they care about others.
♦ Make crafts from garden harvests. Projects such as making birdhouses from gourds grown in the family vegetable garden or drying and arranging freshly grown flowers offer times of sharing for family members.
♦ Plant a tree to celebrate a birth or other special occasion. A tree’s early growth is much like that of a child; it starts small and young, as a seedling, and requires a lot of care and nourishment. Like a young child, a tree goes through growth spurts. Your child can see their growth reflected in the development of the tree and can appreciate the length of time it takes for a tree to grow to maturity—the love of trees that your child gains now will carry on throughout their life.
♦ Learn the names of interesting plants growing in your garden or landscape. Spending time learning plant names and what these words mean can be great fun for you and your children.
For example, one of our most beautiful shade trees prized for its brilliant fall color is the Acer rubrum or red maple. Ever wonder how our stately Southern magnolia, Magnolia grandiflora got its name?
The genus, Magnolia, is given in honor of Pierre Magnol, and the species name, grandiflora, means large, showy flowers — which aptly describes this tree. Learning how to identify plants is also an excellent time to learn which plants can be potentially poisonous, such as poison ivy. Teach your children to recognize poison ivy by recognizing this plant’s three leaflets pattern and remembering the saying, “leaflets three, let it be.”
The garden provides a fertile ground of opportunities for families to grow together and learn more about each other. It offers many opportunities for children and adults to share ideas — to talk and, most importantly, to listen to each other by working together to communicate the many messages that must be said without words.
Gardening develops self-esteem, a sense of nurturing, and the quality of generosity. Start now to involve your child in the planning of your spring garden. There are many books for children to educate and excite them about gardening. Seed catalogs can be a source of fascination and are perfect for craft projects after the plants have been ordered. The garden is, indeed, an excellent family room.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
