One of the most heard phrases in landscape design is: “I want a beautiful landscape, but I don’t have much time to spend on its maintenance. What can I do?”
The most crucial element in low-maintenance design can be summarized in a single word — planning. The key to low maintenance is doing homework before purchasing any plants. Several techniques will help ensure your home landscape is attractive with minimal work.
Select the plant that has the same shape as the space where it will be used. For example, if you need to fill a tight space in a corner, then use a narrow, upright-growing plant. Consider the ultimate size of the plant at maturity before planting. Without gathering more information, it is difficult to look at a small 15-inch tall plant and determine its mature form.
Avoid using plants that grow at a rapid rate. Slower-growing ones require less maintenance to keep them adequately shaped and pruned. Many dwarf variety shrubs are helpful to sites with limited space. Because they grow proportionally smaller than the full-sized standard plant, dwarf shrubs require less pruning, even at their mature height.
Plants properly spaced at installation are easier to maintain as they grow. Some people find it challenging to look at a young plant and imagine that in just a few years, it will increase in size many times. Consequently, plants are frequently spaced much too close together or installed too close to buildings, sidewalks, and driveways, resulting in overcrowding and the added expense of using more plants than needed.
Install plants with enough space to grow and mature without crowding into one another or outgrowing their location.
Avoid tight angles where mowing is difficult.
Lay out bed lines in curves, ensuring that they are large enough to accommodate the turning radius of the lawn mower. Avoid using small undulating curves instead of bold, sweeping curves where space permits.
In places where a long narrow strip of lawn is required, design the width of the strip in multiples of the cutting swath of the mower. For example, if the mower cuts a 20-inch swath, make the strip of lawn 20 feet, 40 feet, or 60 feet wide, which will eliminate that extra trip with the mower just to cut a few inches of remaining lawn.
Extra mowing time is required to cut around objects in the lawn, such as trees, lamp posts, mailboxes, etc. When possible, locate yard objects inside plant beds, as this eliminates the need for tedious hand clipping and prevents trees from suffering lawn mower injuries.
Providing an edging or “mowing apron” around specimen plants or plant beds helps to reduce mowing time and helps to minimize mower damage to plants.
Eliminating part of your lawn area as you develop your plan will lessen landscape maintenance. Replace the grass with a ground cover, plant beds can be expanded, patios or decks can be built, and some areas can be naturalized, all of which will reduce lawn area.
Continually clipping hedges to keep them in shape requires excessive amounts of work. Substituting a fence or wall for a formal hedge will reduce maintenance and is an excellent alternative to a hedge in a narrow, restrictive space that would quickly be outgrown.
By taking some simple steps, you can have an attractive home landscape.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
