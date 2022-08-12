It is harvest time. In the next couple of months, fruit trees will yield their treasures.
Harvesting fruits at the proper time is essential. If they are picked too soon, they will not be sweet and may be tough and flavorless. Fruits picked too late may be overripe and mushy.
How do we know when to pick fruits? It depends on the fruit. Apples change color as they ripen. Even on green apples, the green fades to a lighter color. They may develop an odor, and some apples fall when ripe.
Let apples ripen on the tree. The only exception is if they are beginning to rot. You can gather them early if they are starting to decay.
For best quality, pick pears before they are ripe. If pears ripen on the tree, they become gritty and may break down inside the core. How do we know if pears are ripe? As pears ripen, the green color fades. The lenticels are another indicator. Lenticels are minor dents or indentations on the outside of the pear.
As the fruit ripens, it becomes brown and shallow. Pick pears with brown lenticels and allow them to mature in a warm area inside.
A few gardeners may have persimmons. You probably know these must be ripe and soft before they become sweet. Hard fruits are usually astringent or bitter. Some may think that persimmon fruits must receive exposure to freezing temperatures before they are sweet, which is not true. The fruits must be soft before their bitter compounds are broken down.
Oriental persimmons are much larger than native persimmons--about the size of a peach. They are usually less astringent than native varieties. These trees reach 20 to 30 feet tall, although some are as short as 10 feet. As with native persimmons, pick them after they turn orange and when they begin to soften.
They will also ripen off the tree. As with native persimmons, most of the varieties must be soft before they can be eaten because of bitter compounds in unripe fruit. Two exceptions are the varieties “Fuyu” and “Hanafuyu.” These can be eaten while firm because they are not bitter, and their quality is excellent.
Figs are beginning to ripen. Harvest them when they become soft with a brown to purple color. Blueberries and black berries are also ready for picking. Once harvested, place them in the refrigerator for storage.
Some fruit trees do not bear well or bear no fruit. Why is this? The tree may not be old enough to bear fruit. Apple trees require two to five years from planting to bear, pears require four to six years, and plums three to six years before they will bear.
Poor tree health may keep plants from producing. Is the tree growing well? Is the area too dry or too wet? Remove weeds and grass around the trees. Never let lawnmowers or weed eaters hit the trees. Prune as necessary and control fruit pests.
Another reason for the lack of production is cold weather. Late frosts can harm fruit trees that are flowering in the spring, leading to a poor harvest. Always plant recommended varieties for our area. Some fruit trees require having another variety planted nearby to get cross-pollination to set fruit. Many apples, pears, some plum trees, and muscadine vines have this characteristic.
Make sure the trees have at least six to eight hours of sun a day. Plant them away from other plants that may compete with them for water and nutrients. Water and fertilize plants as needed.
Now is the time to enjoy the fruits of our labors. Be careful not to waste all your hard work by too late or too early harvest. Inspect your fruit trees for pests and plan for next year’s garden.
It is too early to plant more trees now. Wait until October or November to plant fruit trees. You can help your trees at present by removing all weeds and grass from around them, applying a two-to-four-inch layer of mulch, and watering them with about one and one-half inches of water a week if it does not rain.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.