One of the most critical components of caring for plants in the home landscape is pruning them properly. Many factors need to be considered when engaging in this activity, such as time, techniques, and the use of proper tools.
Several tools are utilized for pruning plants. Hand clippers come in two types; scissors and anvil. Scissor-cut pruners have two sharpened blades that cut like scissors, while anvil-cut pruners have one cutting blade and a flat, anvil-like surface that the blade cuts against in use.
Scissor-cut pruners are better for herbaceous stems since the anvil-cut shears tend to crush the tissue. Use these pruners to cut branches that are one-half of an inch or less. Loppers have larger blades and two long handles that can be metallic or wooden and should be used to cut branches up to two inches in diameter.
Sharpening is necessary to keep the blades on these pruning implements sharp for clean cuts on plant materials. For larger ones, handsaws are required. Pruning saws generally have coarser teeth than carpenter saws and are designed to cut both the pull stroke and push stroke for greater cutting efficiency. Saws with narrow blades are handy for maneuvering within tight spaces.
Two main types of pruning exist: heading and thinning. Heading is the indiscriminate cutting of branches back to the same level. Shearing is an example of heading. Many small-leaf evergreen shrubs, such as yaupon and Japanese hollies, are sheared in the landscape. On the other hand, thinning refers to removing selected branches within the canopy back to the main trunk, a side branch, or bud, and heading results in a more formal appearance while thinning effects in a more informal appearance.
On shrubs repeatedly sheared, the leaves are growing on the outside with little green growth on the inside. During the early spring, several deep thinning cuts should be made to open up the canopy and allow for light to help improve the plant’s growth.
Many woody ornamentals in the landscape are pruned using a combination of thinning and heading cuts. Many times crape myrtles are heavily pruned, which can be quite harmful and should be avoided. The result is masses of thick, dense growth that decreases its resistance to environmental stressors and increase pest infestations. Butchering these plants is also unsightly and reduces the aesthetics of the landscape.
The best way to prune crape myrtles is by selective thinning to remove branches growing inward, branches rubbing other branches, and generally to open up the canopy. A few heading cuts are then done back to a side branch or bud to maintain the form and balance of the canopy.
Rejuvenation pruning is frequently used to reduce the size of established broadleaf evergreen shrubs that have grown too large for their location. For example, if a Burford holly is eight feet tall and you prefer it to be three feet, it can be extensively pruned back to that height.
Late winter and early spring are the best times to do so in that the plants will be coming out of dormancy and having a large flush of growth with the onset of warmer temperatures. Avoid rejuvenation pruning in the late summer and fall since the plants will not be able to grow back as fast, in addition to making them more susceptible to cold damage.
For flowering trees and shrubs, pruning at the correct time for the species is essential to get attractive blossoms. Prune plants that form their flower buds on the previous year’s growth after they bloom. Doing so before will remove most of the buds.
Examples include azaleas, forsythias, gardenias, and big leaf hydrangeas. Other woody ornamentals have the buds on new growth and should be pruned before they bloom during the winter months. Examples include crape myrtles, most roses, butterfly bushes and abelias.
Pruning with the correct tool at the right time and using the proper techniques is essential to keeping your landscape plants healthy and attractive. If you would like to learn more about pruning, UGA Extension Gwinnett is having a virtual class called “Proper Pruning Techniques for the Home Landscape” Feb. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.
If interested, please contact the Extension Office to register.
