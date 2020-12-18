Many people are having issues with troublesome insect pests invading their homes. The cold weather drives these pests indoors to seek warmth, food and water. Ants, roaches, spiders, silverfish, termites, and others, are making your home their home.
Although no silver bullet exists, several techniques can be utilized to reduce their presence and help keep your residence a ‘bug-free zone’.
Conduct a thorough examination of the outside of your home and the surrounding ground. Remove any piles of leaves, bricks, rocks, or firewood logs that are next to the foundation. They attract insects and increase the likelihood of them entering your home. If any tree or shrub branches are close to the home, cut back the branches so they are 12 to 18 inches from the foundation and pull any pine straw or other mulch away the same distance. Remove any vines that are growing on the sides of the house.
Thoroughly examine the outside walls and the foundation of your home to see if any holes or cracks exist. Also, check for spaces around where pipes and wires enter the structure. Seal these gaps since they provide an entry point for pests. Make sure when your doors and windows are shut, they form a tight seal.
If a gap exists under the door, install a door sweep. Repair any holes or cracks in windows and replace broken screens. Have any vents or chimneys examined to make sure they are not serving as entry points for pests.
Inside the house, make sure all food material is either refrigerated or stored in tightly sealed containers. Trash cans, both inside and outside, should close tightly when not in use. Thoroughly vacuum your home periodically to reduce potential food sources.
If you have piles of newspapers, magazines, and other similar material, dispose of them since they can harbor pests, particularly silverfish. Any pipes or faucets that are leaking should be repaired. Standing water or moist areas can attract insects in addition to creating the perfect environment for mold.
If you decide to use pesticides, make sure you apply only those that are labeled for use indoors. Many baits are effective in controlling these pests. Thoroughly follow all label instructions and safety precautions. Pesticides should be used in combination with other control measures. If you have a more serious insect problem, then consider using a pest control company. To find one, refer to the website of the Georgia Pest Control Association at http://gpca.org.
The use of multiple tactics to control insect pests in your home is employing the concept of integrated pest management. Instead of relying on only one measure, such as applying pesticides, using IPM will provide several techniques to reduce the potential for unwanted visitors from taking up residence inside your house.
