I have a good size plot in a local community garden. In it, I had an excellent crop of corn, developing, and ready for harvesting. However, I was only able to pick a few ears of corn because the dear feasted on the rest. The Extension office has received multiple calls from residents concerned about deer devouring their garden plants. Controlling them is quite tricky, but several tactics will help deter these rats with antlers.
As the county grew over the years, increased construction of residential properties, businesses, roads, and other similar activities are destroying forested areas, thus forcing deer and other animals from their habitats. They have to go somewhere, and many times they find their way to our homes, where they find our garden plants tasty treats.
What can be done to keep them away? One of the most effective ways is to establish an eight-foot-high fence to keep them out. However, this method is not practical for most home gardeners. A similar approach is using a three-foot-high fence that is electric has some efficacy on deer. Hook the fence to a special battery that generates the electrical current. Some are solar-powered. The benefit of this tactic is that it deters the animal but does not cause harm. They will receive a painful ‘ZAP’ but will not suffer. Another way to use this type of fence is to apply peanut butter on the wires, which will attract the deer, and they will receive a shock when trying to eat the food. Doing so will increase the ability of the fence to deter the deer.
Another method is to apply ‘taste repellents,’ which are chemicals that coat the plants with substances that have an unpleasant taste when the deer forage on them. Rotten egg solids, ammonia, capsaicin (hot pepper extract), and other materials compose the repellents. Several brands are available such as ‘Liquid Fence,’ ‘Plantskyyd,’ ‘Deer Away,’ amongst others. The chemicals have effectiveness against deer browsing; however, the breakdown in sunlight and the rain washes them away. Thus, frequent applications are necessary. The organic soil amendment milorganite, which is composted sterilized sewage sludge, is somewhat effective in repelling them.
If deer are hungry enough, they will eat almost any plants; however, some will avoid them in most cases. Some annuals include vincas, marigolds, and cosmos. They dislike certain perennials such as lantana, yarrow, Russian sage, purple coneflower, and goldenrod. They also avoid
fragrant herbs such as anise hyssop, fennel, and rosemary.
Though deer can be troublesome, ways exist to reduce their damage to your garden plants. By taking the necessary steps for control, they will be less likely to trouble your home landscape.
