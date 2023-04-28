Azaleas and rhododendrons are coloring the springtime landscape. These plants provide large masses of flowers that provide beauty to the garden. Several essential maintenance tasks are necessary to keep them healthy.
Azaleas seldom require much pruning and can bloom well with none. Sometimes the plants are too large for their site and may have many with long unsightly stems. A little careful pruning can help them stay thick and beautiful.
The plant needs time to form buds to produce next year’s flowers. Pruning azaleas too late in the year does not permit adequate time for bud formation. Pruning them now through early July assures that they have plenty of time.
Woody shrubs, such as azaleas, need time for new shoots to harden off before early winter freezes. Pruning invigorates them. They will often form two to four new shoots at the location where you make your pruning cuts. Late pruning delays the emergence of these tender shoots that may not survive freezing temperatures.
Correct pruning of azaleas is essential. Most have a naturally rounded appearance, so avoid pruning them to a comfortable size. Instead, carefully cut long leggy shoots back within the plant canopy that will help conceal pruning cuts and allow a rounded canopy with a pleasing natural appearance.
Sometimes they require heavier pruning. Overgrown azaleas can be cut back to a point about 18 inches above the ground. They will develop new shoots rapidly, but flowering may be reduced the first year following renewal pruning.
Follow your spring pruning routine with another shot of a general-purpose fertilizer, which will help keep your plant thriving through the growing season. About one tablespoon of 10-10-10 per foot of height is the right amount for most shrubs. Scatter this around the drip line of the plant. Excessive fertilizer rates very easily damage azalea roots, so use caution. Consider having your soil tested through Extension for more specific recommendations.
Rhododendrons may also need a little shaping up if they get out of bounds. In addition, most rhododendrons benefit from “deadheading” or pinching out the spent blooms. Grab the faded flower between your thumb and index finger and gently twist it off the plant. Be careful not to damage the tiny buds that typically develop alongside spent blooms.
You will be rewarded with a beautiful show of flowers again next year by providing some essential maintenance for your azaleas.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
