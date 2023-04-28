Azaleas and rhododendrons are coloring the springtime landscape. These plants provide large masses of flowers that provide beauty to the garden. Several essential maintenance tasks are necessary to keep them healthy.

Azaleas seldom require much pruning and can bloom well with none. Sometimes the plants are too large for their site and may have many with long unsightly stems. A little careful pruning can help them stay thick and beautiful.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.