We are in the heart of the summer months, and our annual and perennial herbaceous plants, such as Marigolds, begonias, hostas, and others, are in full bloom.
As the warm months progress, they sometimes begin to fade due to the heat and dry conditions, and you will need to make changes in how you care for them to stay in optimal condition.
They require adequate levels of fertilizer. Apply one pound of 10-10-10 fertilizer per 1,000 square feet every four to six weeks. These are quick acting, but their effect is short-lived. Also, we seldom put on enough. Granular fertilizers are more likely to burn but are easier to apply. With them, ensure the plants are not wet so the fertilizer granules do not stick to the plants and cause leaf burns.
When the blooms fade, cut the old ones off to encourage the production of newer flowers. With canna lilies, you may experiment with a more drastic treatment. They may look old and ragged now. Bring back their youth by drastic pruning, watering, and fertilization.
Many canna lilies have ragged leaves because of leaf rollers, which are caterpillars that get in the whorl (the young rolled-up leaves) and feed on them. They cause the leaves to stick together and not unroll. For control, apply an insecticide with the bacteria Bt, such as Dipel or Thuricide, which targets caterpillar pests explicitly.
Just like people, plants can become stressed by the heat. Annuals and perennials may wilt as they get used to hot, dry weather. Water them occasionally, but deeply when you do. Frequent shallow watering can spoil the plants. Deep watering causes plants to put down deep roots, which helps them to survive the hot, dry weather better.
Water annuals and perennials with one to one-half inches of water a week. How long does it take for your sprinkler to put this much out? Put a pie pan under your sprinkler, turn it on, and time it. Then see how long the water fills up the pan to the desired level, and you will know how long to run the sprinklers.
Don’t forget the mulch. Mulches keep soils cooler and roots moister and are an easy, inexpensive way to keep plants comfortable, reduce crowding from weeds and encourage good growth. Apply a two-inch layer of a fine-textured organic mulch such as pine straw, pine bark, or other mulch.
Now is the middle of the warm-weather months, and both annuals and perennials will thrive if given proper care. By employing some basic maintenance practices, the plants will continue to grow and remain healthy and attractive for the rest of the season.
