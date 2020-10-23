Autumn is the best time of the year to plant trees and shrubs. Though the top parts will grow little during the cold weather months, the roots will continue to spread. Thus by next summer, the plants will be better established and have more resistance to heat and dry conditions.
Installing plants into a landscape is only a small part of the work necessary to improve the quality of the home landscape’s appearance. Often, plants require much maintenance to be attractive and doing so maybe too much for many homeowners. Some plants have issues with pests. A little planning may avoid difficulties later on.
Use care when selecting plants. One that grows at a rapid rate is not a reason alone to plant it. It could also perish quickly. Some plants have issues that are likely to occur if put them in your landscape.
Red tips suffer from a fungal leaf spot disease that can cause it to perish. Leyland cypress trees are susceptible to a couple of fungal canker diseases, especially if planted too close to each other.
Silver maples have weak limbs and drop leaves excessively. Bradford pears have rapidly growing trunks and branches with softwood growing at a sharp angle, causing them to break. Variegated euonymus is prone to scale insects and powdery mildew. These plants can be replaced by a more hardy or disease-resistant plant, thereby reducing the level of maintenance.
Using plants not adapted to our climate is a disaster waiting to happen. Alberta spruces thrive in Alberta but will suffer in the heat of Georgia summers. We are a little far south for white pines, which will decline and die over time. Oleanders produce colorful blooms throughout the summer; however, our area’s cold temperatures can cause damage or even kill these shrubs.
Install the trees and shrubs in sites with the proper conditions that allow for the plant to thrive. Azaleas prefer part shade, and if planted in full sun, they will suffer and are more prone to lace bugs. Junipers require full sun and well-drained soils and will perish in the shade and waterlogged soils.
When planting, dig a hole that is two to three times the rootball’s size and no deeper than the top of it. Use the existing soil to backfill the hole and do not incorporate organic matter. Remove any burlap twine or wires wrapped around the trunk base, which will avoid the tree becoming “girdled.”
Choose shrubs that will grow to the desired height in five to eight years. Do not plant a shrub that can grow 10 to 15 feet when you want one that is less than five feet. Do not install a shrub that grows 10 to 15 feet where you only want a five-foot shrub.
Space them out appropriately. Leyland cypress trees can grow up to 50 feet and have a 15 to 20-foot spread. Thus, they should be spaced apart accordingly. Apply a two to four-inch of a fine-textured organic mulch such as pine straw, pine bark, or cypress mulch to reduce weeds, keep the soil evenly moist, and provide aesthetics.
Some trees produce excessive amounts of litter. River birches, sycamores, and magnolias are examples of trees that drop leaves continually. Avoid planting them around walkways, driveways, houses, and other areas where the litter would be problematic.
Use as few trees as possible on the lawn to avoid having to mow around them. Group trees together and put them into beds instead of being planted individually, facilitating more comfortable mowing.
When choosing plants, consider factors that will impact the level of maintenance they will require. By doing so, you will have an attractive and healthy home landscape that will enhance your home’s aesthetics and value.
