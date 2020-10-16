Recently the Extension office has been receiving calls from residents concerned with the appearance of large spiders in their home landscapes.
They are observing joro spiders, which were recently introduced to our area. Through they appear threatening, they pose no danger to people, pets, or plants.
Detected in 2014 near Athens, Georgia, joro spiders have spread across northeast Georgia and are the first reports of the species in North America. Native to East Asia, their introduction most likely occurred in shipping containers destined for the Interstate 85 distribution centers. In time, the spiders spread by hitching rides on cars and trucks and are found in many counties, including Gwinnett and are here to stay.
Joro spiders have black, yellow, and red markings with bluish-green strips and black legs striped in yellow. They resemble our native banana and writing spiders, but the female joro siders are much larger, reaching a length of five inches. The spiders construct large orb shaped webs with a gold tint in layers that are quite strong.
The immature spiders spread by the ballooning technique where the spiders spin a web that allows for them to be caught by air currents and transported long distances. They reach maturity in the fall and will die with the onset of freezing temperatures.
Joro spiders are in one sense beneficial since they prey on the brown marmorated stink, which is also an invasive species that can be a nuisance as well damaging to crops.
Joro spiders are increasing in numbers due to several reasons: They are adaptable to many habitats and can reproduce at a rapid rate. Each spider can lay 400 to 500 eggs in a silken cocoon attached to trees, leaves, and man-made structures. The absence of natural predators and parasites that exist in their native habitat also contribute to their spread.
The introduction of invasive species, such as fire ants and gypsy moths, can be quite harmful to an ecosystem. They out-compete native species and can cause harm to the environment, agriculture, and human health. However, studies of the joro spiders indicate they pose no threat.
If their presence is bothersome, you can use a broom and wipe away the webbing. The application of an insecticide according to label directions can also be helpful.
The appearance of joro spiders creates a scary sight in time for Halloween. Though they may look threatening, the spiders are harmless and are another one of nature’s oddities.
