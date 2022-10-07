The Extension office has received many calls from residents about giant spiders in their landscapes. They are seeing the joro spider, which is invasive, meaning it is not native to our area. My yard has at least 20 of them. It is here to stay.
Joro spiders were first detected in 2014. How they came here is a mystery, but experts believe they arrived in shipping containers going to warehouses along I-85 between Braselton and Commerce. Their native range is east Asia. They have spread to many counties in Georgia and a couple of other states.
When their legs are extended, joro spiders can reach three inches. Their bodies have yellow, black, and red markings. They are relatives to our native orb weaver spiders, yellow garden spiders, and banana spiders, which are present in our yards this time of the year. Joro spiders have webs with a golden appearance, especially when the sunlight reaching them is at particular angles.
Though the joro spiders appear dangerous, they pose no threat to people, pets, or plants. Their fangs are too small to pierce human skin. Though invasive, as far as these go, they are not causing harm to the ecosystem as most invasive organisms do. As with most spiders, they feed on insects that fall into their webs. One pestiferous insect, the brown marmorated stinkbugs, which attacks plants and can become a nuisance around building structures, is one of their favorite foods. These pests have few natural predators. The spiders also like mosquitoes and flies and are a natural way to reduce pests without chemicals.
Often in their webs, smaller spiders present, which are the males. They are brown to red. They drift around to find a female. Sometimes multiple males will be on the web. After mating, they die. By November, most will have finished their life cycle for the year and perish; however, they leave behind sacs full of eggs, which can range between 500 and 1,000. In the following spring, when they hatch, they will ride the wind on a strand of silk in a process known as ‘ballooning,’ thus spreading their range further.
If you find the spiders bothersome, you can use a broom to smash them and wipe their webs away. Aerosol insecticides are also helpful. Otherwise, leave them alone and enjoy their presence.
Though some may find their presence annoying, the joro spiders are here to stay, so we best get used to them. Remember, they are harmless and even beneficial. Try to enjoy their presence and realize they are one of nature’s many wonders.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
