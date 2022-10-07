spider 2.jpg (copy)

A female Joro spider.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

The Extension office has received many calls from residents about giant spiders in their landscapes. They are seeing the joro spider, which is invasive, meaning it is not native to our area. My yard has at least 20 of them. It is here to stay.

Joro spiders were first detected in 2014. How they came here is a mystery, but experts believe they arrived in shipping containers going to warehouses along I-85 between Braselton and Commerce. Their native range is east Asia. They have spread to many counties in Georgia and a couple of other states.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

