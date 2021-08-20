We are in the summer heat, and with the abundant rainfall, we have reaped a harvest of many summer vegetables. Tomatoes, peppers, squash, beans, and others have provided us with tasty, nutritious food.
Fall is around the corner, and the time will come to plant our cool-season vegetable gardens. Many vegetables thrive in cooler weather, and now is the time to begin planning.
The leafy green vegetables are among the most well-known cool-season crops, such as collard greens, mustard greens, cabbages, kale turnip greens, spinach, and arugula. They stay productive throughout the fall into the winter months. These vegetables have many uses, such as for soups and salads, are they are low in calories and full of vitamins. Several oriental greens have many uses, including bok choy, mitsumi, pak choy, and others. They require fertile soil and adequate water to be productive.
Broccoli produces clusters of flower buds that are harvested when they reach three to six inches across. Depending on the variety, weather, and soil conditions, they are ready for picking 50 to 60 days after planting. After harvesting the main head of buds, lateral ones will form and can be picked later. Cauliflower is related to broccoli and is a large head of white flower buds.
The plants are a challenge to grow and not for novice gardeners. They have the greatest sensitivity to environmental conditions and should never suffer water stress or nutrients. Many varieties require blanching, which blocks the sun from the flower heads, which is accomplished by tying leaves together above them.
Harvest the heads 60 to 70 days after transplanting. Both vegetables are best planted by using transplants rather than seeding into the ground directly.
Several root crops thrive during the cool weather, and they require viable loose soil with organic amendments such as peat moss or compost and need adequate drainage. Carrots come in many varieties and sizes, and the time to harvest, color, and size varies among the varieties. Radishes are among the easiest vegetables to grow.
They produce one-inch-wide red ball-shaped roots that can be harvested 22 to 30 days after planting. They develop quickly and need to be dug up before the roots become large and tough. Turnips can be planted by transplants or seeds. The plants have edible green leaves and a white to purple-white root.
To get the best roots, plant in the fall. They can grow in the spring, but mainly for their greens. Harvest when they reach one to two inches wide. Beets are not as popular as some of the other root crops but thrive in our climate. They require good soil and have many uses. Harvest when they are two inches in diameter.
Kohlrabi is an unusual vegetable related to cabbage. It has an enlarged round stem growing above the ground with leaves on stems coming out of it. Harvest the plants when they are small with branches that are one inch in diameter. At this point, they have the best flavor, which is similar to turnips. If the plant parts get too large and age, they become tough and woody with poor taste.
These vegetables do have some pest issues. Cabbage worms can chew holes in the leaves and stems. For control, use a product that contains the bacteria Bt. Some brands with it include Dipel and Thuricide.
Another insect is the aphids, which are small with pierce-sucking mouthparts. They secrete a honeydew substance that promotes the growth of a black sooty mold. Apply an insecticidal soap, such as Safer Soap, for control. As with all pesticides, follow all label directions when using.
Though the weather will soon be cool with winter on the way, you can still have a productive vegetable garden.
If you would like to learn more, UGA Extension Gwinnett will have a program on fall vegetable gardening online virtually Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. UGA Horticulturalist Bob Westerfield will present on planning fall vegetable gardens, the many vegetables that grow, and proper planting and maintenance procedures.
If you would like to attend, please contact the Extension office to register.
