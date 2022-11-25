Soil is one of the most critical components of growing healthy plants, providing water and nutrients vital for the biological functions of plants.
Soils vary widely throughout our area, but most are composed of hard clay. This hard soil is difficult for water and air to infiltrate, and plant roots have difficulty penetrating it.
One solution is adding organic matter, which consists of all of the organic components of the soil: living plant and animal tissues and microbes, dead plant and animal material, and a mixture of fully decayed organic material.
Several types of organic matter can be used, including peat moss, topsoil, animal manure, and compost. The organic material helps break up the heavy clay, allowing improved air and water movement. It also helps improve draining while retaining enough water necessary for the plants to absorb.
Organic matter encourages beneficial soil organisms, such as microbes, insects, and earthworms, that release nutrients into the soil. It also reduces erosion and storm-water runoff while decreasing soil crusting and compaction.
Many gardeners question whether they should use only organic matter as fertilizer. Peat moss, composted manure, bone meal, cottonseed meal, and fish emulsion are good sources of essential plant nutrients. However, they are not immediately available to plants, meaning they are in a form that the roots cannot absorb.
The microbes must first break the material into a form the plants can use. Additionally, the level of nutrients is relatively small. Synthetic fertilizer has nutrients that can be utilized immediately by plants in higher quantities.
Use care when incorporating organic matter into the soil to ensure the material is completely decomposed. Fresh wood chips, for example, will have to be decomposed by the soil organisms. In the process, they will take nitrogen and other minerals needed for plant growth out of the soil, thus potentially causing a deficiency. Once the material has fully decomposed, it can be used. However, the material can be used as mulch and placed on top of the soil.
Animal manure is also a commonly used type of organic fertilizer, but it has a potential downside. Pasture managers apply herbicides to control weeds, and the types used can persist for an extended time. The animal consumes the plant material with the herbicide, passing it through in their wastes. Plant herbicide damage could occur if contaminated manure is applied to the garden.
The manure needs to be composted for several weeks or months before use to allow for the chemicals to decompose and not present a risk to the garden plants. The manure sold in bags at local garden centers is safe since it has been composted.
Do not incorporate any organic material into the planting holes of trees and shrubs. Just fill in with the existing soil that has been removed. The organic matter can inhibit water drainage and reduce the roots’ ability to spread into the existing soil since the growing conditions are more favorable in the surrounding organic material.
Using organic matter in the soil is beneficial if done so correctly. It offers many benefits and can help ensure healthy plant growth.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
