All of us have plants that we find particularly appealing. Hydrangeas are among the most favored with their ability to beckon gardeners to come and relax in the cool shade. Several types of hydrangeas thrive in the home landscape.
Four types of hydrangeas are commonly found in Southern gardens. The first is the big-leaf hydrangeas, Hydrangea macrophylla consisting of the old “mophead” hydrangeas. They are divided into two groups: the hortensias have sterile flowers in solid masses, and the lacecaps, which have a center of fertile flowers that are relatively inconspicuous, and an outer ring of infertile ones and an outer ring of showy infertile flowers with both having a pinwheel appearance.
This group is one of the most popular and includes many old pink and blue varieties. The color is determined by the amount of aluminum the plant absorbs from the soil. The element is more available in acidic soils, which causes the flowers to be blue. In soils with a higher pH, the color is pink. They prefer shady sites and require periodic applications of water in dry conditions.
The second group is the smooth or snow hill hydrangeas, Hydrangea arborescens, with oval to light green flowers and can reach five feet in height. This type includes “Annabelle,” which produces large clusters of white flowers, and “Grandiflora,” which has smaller clusters of flowers.
The third hydrangea group is Hydrangea quercifolia, the oakleaf hydrangeas, which are native. They are known for their coarse oak-like foliage, are deciduous, and develop a burgundy color in the fall. They bear white flowers during the summer months and thrive in dry soils.
The fourth group consists of the Pee Gee hydrangeas, Hydrangea paniculata. The plants can tolerate full sun and grow large, up to eight to ten feet. In recent years the older varieties have been outclassed by some new arrivals. ‘Limelight’ is a relatively new hydrangea that produces masses of huge flowers with a light green cast that appear from August through September.
Near the end of the season, these blooms will develop a distinctive pink color. Another relative newcomer is “Little Lamb.” As the name implies, this hydrangea bears much smaller white flowers. The tight flower heads appear in mid-summer.
Another new hydrangea is “Pinky Winky.” This variety can tolerate freezing winter temperatures. It does well in the sun to partial shade. The plant bears flowers on solid reddish stems. What makes this hydrangea so unique is that the blooms open white, and then as they age, they turn dark pink to create multi-colored flower stalks that are white at the tip and dark pink at the base. The colorful effect makes “Pinky Winky” prominent in the landscape.
The abundance of hydrangea types and varieties is a beautiful asset to gardeners. You can pick the color, the sun tolerance, the moisture requirement, and the bloom time to fit your needs. No garden would be complete without them.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
