The abundance of hydrangea types and varieties is a beautiful asset to gardeners.

All of us have plants that we find particularly appealing. Hydrangeas are among the most favored with their ability to beckon gardeners to come and relax in the cool shade. Several types of hydrangeas thrive in the home landscape.

Four types of hydrangeas are commonly found in Southern gardens. The first is the big-leaf hydrangeas, Hydrangea macrophylla consisting of the old “mophead” hydrangeas. They are divided into two groups: the hortensias have sterile flowers in solid masses, and the lacecaps, which have a center of fertile flowers that are relatively inconspicuous, and an outer ring of infertile ones and an outer ring of showy infertile flowers with both having a pinwheel appearance.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

