Over the weekend, I mowed my lawn and noticed many fire ant mounds in my yard. Fire ants are one of the homeowner’s worst nightmares.
They inflict painful stings on anyone who encounters them. Their bite can cause allergic reactions in susceptible individuals. The ants also build unsightly nests in lawns and forage for food inside homes and other structures.
They will aggressively defend their mounds if disturbed. Managing fire ant infestations is possible, although challenging.
Fire ants are invasive insects native to South America. They accidentally were imported into this country through Mobile, Ala., back in the 1930s. They have spread throughout the southeastern United States and continue to move north and west. Our favorable climate has allowed them to become established.
Unfortunately, there are no silver bullets for controlling fire ants. Any treatment aims to eliminate fire ants where the risk to people is high and to reduce infestations to minimal levels. The main objective of any control measure is to kill the queen since she is the only one capable of reproducing, and without her, the whole colony will die off.
There are three strategies when using chemical pesticides. The first one involves broadcasting baits and insecticides mixed with a food source that attracts the ants. Make sure the ground is dry before broadcasting. Worker ants carry the bait into their mounds and feed it to the queen. Eventually, the whole colony will die. This process may take a week or more.
The second strategy is treating the individual mounds with an insecticidal drench, which consists of an insecticide diluted in water. The drench is quite effective in controlling the ants if it penetrates to the bottom of the mound.
The third strategy is to apply a granular insecticide labeled to control fire ants. These products can take a few days to a week to work. The application of the granules can help prevent new infestations in the treated area. Remember, when using pesticides, follow all label directions and safety precautions.
An alternative to using pesticides is pouring boiling water on the mounds. Apply when the ants are close to the surface on a sunny, cool day. The treatment usually kills most of the ants, although sometimes you will have to retreat the mounds will have to. Research has shown grits and other homemade remedies are ineffective.
If the fire ants are coming indoors, remove open food sources, and seal any holes or cracks around doors or windows. Locate the fire ant mounds outside and treat them to reduce the number of going indoors.
Fire ants can be a real menace, but they can be brought under control using appropriate measures. Doing so will reduce the chances of you encountering them and suffering from the painful stings they inflict.
