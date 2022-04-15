Along with emerald-green grass and beautiful blooms, springtime in Georgia brings clouds of pollen. One day you do not notice the pollen, and the next day, it covers everything.
Most people find it just a nuisance but causes irritation for those who suffer from allergies. Many of us wonder just how long the pollen season will last.
Most of the pollen that is annoying us now comes from trees. Pollen is the male portion of the life cycle of trees. There are two types of pollination: insect pollination and wind pollination. For the kind of pollen spread by insects such as honeybees, the pollen is sticky and, on many plants, it originates in bright, colorful flowers, which attract them.
Wind-blown pollen is the type that causes allergies. These light-weight gritty pollen grains are produced by many trees that do not bear showy flowers in the spring and copious amounts. You can now find the stringy male buds or catkins from oaks, walnuts, and hickories littering lawns and driveways. These structures shed pollen during warm, dry days.
Humidity plays an essential role in the spread of tree pollen. The male flowers can drop to the ground in wet weather without shedding their pollen. Humid conditions limit the spread of wind-borne pollen, which does not travel as well in moist air. However, on dry, breezy days, it can move far and wide, which is why the pollen count usually higher on dry days.
Pines produce large quantities of pollen. You can shake a pine branch this time of year and often see a fine yellow powder fly into the air — the yellow clouds of pollen drifts through pine forests like fog. Also, pollen from oak, sycamore, hickory, pecan, and many others are present in annoying amounts.
Trees, of course, are not the only plants that produce pollen. Many allergy clinics divide the year into three separate pollen seasons. The tree pollen season begins in late March. It peaks in mid-April when outdoor surfaces are covered with a dusty yellow residue. The tree pollen season winds down in mid-May.
The grass pollen season begins in early May and usually last until the end of the month. The summer also has a pollen season that starts in mid-August and can last until the arrival of cold weather in late October.
Although pollen is necessary for the reproduction of trees and other plants, it can be a real nuisance to humans. It causes untold misery among those suffering from “hay fever.”
Allergy sufferers watch the local pollen count, which is made by exposing a plastic rod or other device covered with a sticky substance to the wind. After 24 hours, the surface is examined under a microscope to determine the amount and type of pollen present. Pollen counts are often expressed as the number of pollen grains present in one cubic meter of air in 24 hours. To find out the current pollen count, please refer to the following website: https://www.atlantaallergy.com/pollen_counts.
No practical way exists to control the pollen in the landscape, but we can limit its impact. Wash or rinse your car, porches, and other surfaces to prevent pollen accumulation. Use air or a delicate brush to remove pollen from fine surfaces such as camera lenses and optical devices. Keep your doors and windows during the pollen season. Replace the filters in your home air conditioning system.
The spring pollen season guarantees another generation of trees will be born, making the inconvenience a little more bearable.
