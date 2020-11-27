Several holiday plants provide beauty to the indoors during the cold winter days. Some special care is required to extend their beauty throughout the holiday season and beyond.
There are three types of holiday cacti: Thanksgiving cactus, Christmas cactus, or Easter cactus. The flowers are red, purple, orange, pink, or cream colors. The plants prefer brightly lit areas of indirect sunlight that are not in cold or hot air drafts. The soil should be kept moist but not waterlogged. Fertilize them once a month between April and September with a well-balanced complete fertilizer such as 10-10-10 but do not fertilize when they are in flower.
The onset of flowering is brought about by the shorter daylight hours of fall. After the flowers drop, pinch back the stems to promote branching. Sometimes people claim that their holiday cactus never blooms. Not receiving adequate light is often the main reason. The plants can be placed outside in a shady or partly shady location during the warmer months of the year until the night temperatures reach 50 degrees.
Poinsettias are the most popular holiday plants. The brightly colored bracts are modified leaves that are red, white, pink, or cream colors. The actual flowers of the poinsettia are the small yellow blooms in the center of the colorful bracts. Like the Christmas cactus, the shorter daylight hours of fall initiate flowering. Purchase plants with fully mature, thoroughly colored bracts with an abundance of dark, rich green foliage down the stem.
They should be balanced, full, and attractive from all sides, with stiff stems, good bract, and leaf retention, and show no signs of wilting, breaking, or drooping. Place the poinsettias in a location receiving at least six hours of bright, indirect sunlight each day. Avoid direct sunlight since it can cause the color of the bracts to fade.
Keep the plants away from drafts, excessive heat, or dry air from appliances, fireplaces, or ventilating ducts. Temperatures that drop below 50 degrees can cause chilling injuries leading to premature leaf drop. Poinsettias require moderately moist soil. Water the pots thoroughly when the soil feels dry to the touch. Avoid fertilization when the plant is in bloom.
After the colorful bracts have faded in the spring, prune the plant back to about eight inches in height. The plant will look bare after pruning; however, new leaves will emerge up and down the nodes’ stem. Keep the plant near a sunny window and continue to water it regularly.
Once the night temperature remains above 50 degrees, poinsettias can be taken outside. Fertilize the plant once a month during the spring, summer, and fall with a liquid fertilizer. Bring them back indoors when the temperatures drop below 50 degrees in the autumn.
These are some of the attractive holiday plants available this season. With minimal maintenance, they will add beauty to your holiday displays, and your visitors will be impressed.
UGA Extension Gwinnett will have an educational program on holiday plants and houseplants Dec. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. To register, please contact Timothy Daly at 678-377-4011 or by email at tdaly@uga.edu.
