Hanging baskets are an attractive and practical way to add color, interest, and beauty to outside areas, such as patios, decks, and terraces.
Years ago, hanging baskets contained only one type of plant, but in recent years, those with several different plants have become popular. This “instant garden” look appeals to beginning gardeners and longtime hobbyists alike.
Begonias, impatiens, geraniums, pansies in winter, and countless others are well suited to hanging baskets. Trailing plants, such as ivy, petunias, and ornamental sweet potatoes are excellent choices. Examples include coleus, caladiums, ferns, and chameleon plants have attractive foliage
Plastic hanging baskets are inexpensive. Often called “potting soil,” the best potting mix doesn’t contain any soil. Regular topsoil usually doesn’t have the qualities necessary to support good plant growth in containers, and it may have diseases and weed seeds. An excellent potting or soilless mix is well-drained and aerated and holds moisture and nutrients well.
Such blends may contain peat, bark, perlite, and vermiculite in various proportions. Make sure the bottom of the baskets has a few holes to allow for drainage. Fill the basket with potting mix to within a few inches of the rim. If using a water-retaining agent, mix it with the media before you plant.
Windy sites are not suitable for hanging baskets since the air movement will cause them to dry out faster, increasing the need for more frequent watering. The increased stress will cause the plants to suffer. For places that get four to twelve hours of sunlight per day, select plants for full sun to partial shade. For those that get two to four hours of early or late sunlight per day, choose plants for partial to full shade.
When choosing the plants for your hanging baskets, combine those with similar water, light, and nutrition requirements. Select healthy, high-quality plants. Inspect the foliage and flowers for any signs of pests or diseases. Take the plant from the pot and examine the root system, which should be white and well-developed. Avoid root-bound plants.
Ensure your baskets have adequate amounts of water and fertilizer to keep them in optimal condition throughout the growing season. As the weather warms and plants grow, though, their water and nutrition requirements increase. Container-grown plants need fertilizing about once every other week. If using a liquid plant food, make sure the potting mix is moist, because if it is dry, the fertilizer salts could damage the plant roots.
Regular removing spent flowers encourages new ones to develop. Pruning and trimming the plants stimulates new growth. Thoroughly examine them regularly for pests and diseases. Carefully check the flowers and foliage for pests and damaged, deformed or discolored leaves or flowers. You may have to part the foliage to examine the center of the plants closely.
Avoid increasing the stress on your plants by not properly watering or fertilizing them, which will reduce pest issues. Planting healthy, high-quality plants is a good start. With to keep them robust and attractive, you also will need to provide the best growing conditions.
Try hanging baskets. They will add color to your home landscape and are easy to plant and maintain.
Check out my blog “Gardening in Gwinnett” at http://gardeningingwinnett.blogspot.com/
