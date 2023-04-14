When you think of the words “vegetable garden,” what do you imagine?
Many people think of plowed ground, long furrows, and a motorized tiller. Maybe you picture a scarecrow, rows of corn, and a hoe. We must abandon this common image of what makes a good vegetable garden.
Successful vegetable gardens can take many forms and fit into small spaces, which is particularly important for those that do not have much room for one. If you live in an apartment, have a shady wooded lot, or would like to downsize from a large family, here are a few suggestions for vegetable gardening in small spaces.
Many common vegetables can be grown successfully in containers. Eggplant, peppers, and many other vegetables grow well in planters on sunny balconies and porches. Barrel halves make excellent containers for vegetables on decks. Almost any type that drains well and receives full sun can make a suitable vegetable planter.
Sometimes tomatoes can be planted directly into a bag of potting soil laid in the corner of a stone patio. Just punch holes in the bottom of the bag for drainage, plant the tomato in a slit cut at the top of the bag, and cover it with pine straw for appearance’s sake.
Several of the most popular vegetables grow as vines, such as pole beans and cucumbers, which can take up a lot of space when they reach maturity. Training them to a fence or trellis can save space in the garden. I have seen cucumbers, for example, grown on an inclined wire frame. The frame saved space, and the ripe cucumbers dangled underneath, making picking easy. Vegetables like cantaloupe may require slings to support the heavy ripening fruit.
Instead of a wide sprawling garden, many people can take advantage of a sunny corner of the landscape by building smaller raised beds. The soil in raised beds warms more quickly in the spring and drains well. Raised beds should be made narrow enough to reach the center of the bed. Many vegetables grow well in the small space provided by raised beds. You can grow lettuce, mustard, onions, radish, spinach, and many others. Tomatoes, peppers, and other favorites work well in raised beds as well.
Only a few squash plants can furnish a family with fresh squash all season. Avoid planting tall growing vegetables such as corn and okra in the beds.
Containers and raised beds yield the best when you manage them intensively. Plant every inch of available space. Plant successive crops. In other words, when you finish harvesting lettuce and early-planted crops, follow them by planting beans, peas, or other warm-season crops. Avoid letting your garden area lie idle.
Some determinate tomatoes are patio tomatoes because they are well suited to small containers. They may reach a mature height of only one or two feet tall. Some vegetables are available in “dwarf” varieties that take much less space to grow. Beans and peas can be found in bush varieties that take up less space than vine types.
Don’t let the fact that you have limited time, space, or energy keep you from enjoying the flavor of fresh vegetables this year. You may be surprised how much you can harvest from a relatively small sunny space in your landscape. A successful vegetable garden does not require 40 acres and a mule!
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
