Leafy salad greens.JPG

Instead of a wide sprawling garden, many people can take advantage of a sunny corner of the landscape by building smaller raised beds.

 Photo: Tim Daly

When you think of the words “vegetable garden,” what do you imagine?

Many people think of plowed ground, long furrows, and a motorized tiller. Maybe you picture a scarecrow, rows of corn, and a hoe. We must abandon this common image of what makes a good vegetable garden.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

