As the winter approaches, we are limited in where and how we can grow vegetables. However, if you want to grow vegetables through the winter, consider a greenhouse.
Though this option may sound expensive, it can vary from a sunny window to a cold frame to a full-fledged, heated greenhouse. All can extend the growing season for vegetables.
A sunny, south-facing window can be ideal for growing few herbs or leafy greens. For an even better environment, install a greenhouse window that extends from the side of the house to maximize the amount of sun the plants get while remaining warm at night and allowing for convenient access.
Fresh leafy greens or herbs can be tasty treats during the winter. Herbs in which the leaves are harvested, such as basil and mint, are best. Those where you harvest the roots or flowers are harder to grow under these conditions.
A cold frame is another low-cost greenhouse environment, which is an enclosed, unheated space, usually no larger than one to two feet high and is covered with plastic or glass and relies on the sun to warm it during the day. At night, it may drop back to ambient nighttime temperatures. Large stones or a water container can help keep night temperatures up by releasing heat accumulated during the day.
During sunny days, these enclosures can get quite hot even in winter, so you may have to vent them during the brightest parts of the day. Venting can be done manually or with a passive, solar-powered venting device. These devices will open a vent when heated and are adjustable to your temperature requirements.
For even greater temperature control, these cold frames can be heated. Electric heating mats will add bottom heat to your plants and seedlings and help prevent cold injury on the coldest nights.
A real greenhouse is excellent but is also the costliest. However, they can be inexpensive wood or PVC structures covered with plastic, or glass-enclosed, sophisticated environments that can even be an extension of your home. Many companies manufacture home greenhouses of various designs that can be free-standing or attached.
Sunrooms that extend your living space are nothing more than greenhouses. These rooms not only give you space for growing plants but can extend the heated square feet of your home, adding considerable value to your investment.
Greenhouses can be unheated or heated, but all should have some method of venting during warm, sunny days. Many vegetables can be grown in such a structure. Cool-season vegetables such as lettuce, spinach, cabbage, and broccoli will do well if it’s unheated. The enclosure will protect them on the coldest nights while accelerating growth with the heat from the sun on warm, sunny days.
With a fully heated and vented greenhouse, the sky’s the limit. Do you want fresh tomatoes or cucumbers in the winter? You can grow them in such a structure. Space is usually limited, so look for smaller plant types, like short-vine cantaloupes or patio tomatoes.
Trellising is an excellent way to maximize the space, too. Commercial greenhouse vegetable production relies heavily on trellising to produce quality tomatoes, pepper, cucumbers, etc.
Nothing beats walking into a warm, moist greenhouse in the winter. Growing vegetables and other plants in these structures can be a wonderful hobby with endless hours of enjoyment, and vegetable production can be just a small part of the possibilities.
Yes, you can extend the growing season of vegetables under greenhouses and related structures. Give it a try, and you will be amazed.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
