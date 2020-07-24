Herbs are a great addition to the home garden and are easy to grow and maintain. The plants have many uses, such as cooking, fragrance, and beautifying the landscape. My garden has a substantial collection of herbs, which is continually increasing. Many species thrive in our area.
Herbs require full sun and well-drained soils with organic matter, which will hold water and nutrients and provide soil aeration. They need fertilizer applications but avoid ones with high levels of nitrogen after planting apply water regularly until the plants become established.
Apply a layer organic fine-textured mulch such as pine park or pine straw, one to three inches deep. Mulch holds moisture, moderate the soil temperatures, and reduce weeds. Though most can tolerate dry conditions, applying water is necessary to maintain their health.
Herbs thrive in the home landscape and provide beauty with their scents, exciting shapes and textures, and gray and green shades. They are useful to mix with perennials and annuals and are a great addition to vegetable gardens. Herbs do well in containers, particularly basil, thyme, and chives.
However, they will need monitoring for water since container plants are more susceptible to drying out. Those grown inside require adequate amounts of sunlight from a south or west-facing window.
What herbs should you grow? The list is long. Here are some of the most popular:
♦ Basil is one of the most popular and easiest to grow. Harvest the fresh leaves frequently and remove any flower, which reduces the flavor. The plant is an annual and will not survive freezing temperatures. Those in containers can be brought indoors.
♦ Chives are a relative of onions. They have small bulbs and have dark green grass-like leaves. They have attractive lavender flowers. Many recipes use their chopped leaves. Closely related are garlic chives with showy white flowers and produce long flat leaves with a garlic flavor.
♦ Dill is an annual that has tasty fern-like leaves used in many recipes. The onset of hot weather causes them to produce seeds, which are used in making pickles.
♦ Several types of mint thrive in the home garden, including sweet mint, spearmint, chocolate mint, and peppermint. The plants can tolerate some shade and moist soil. Mint has invasive tendencies if not confined.
♦ Oregano is a hardy perennial with many uses. It does well in containers. It can grow up to two feet in height with small round leaves and pink flowers.
♦ Rosemary grows as a small shrub or used as a groundcover. It has fragrant evergreen needle-shaped leaves with blue-to white flowers. It thrives in hot, dry conditions, but does need full sun. Extreme cold can cause damage, but the plants usually recover.
♦ Thyme is a perennial that has small fine-textured leaves with many culinary uses. It consists of numerous species with a range of flavors and colors.
♦ Lemongrass grows up to four feet, and its leaves have a lemony scent. The plant will perish with the onset of freezing temperatures but can be brought indoors for the winter.
Many other species of herbs are easy to grow. Try a little variety in your garden by planting some of them.
