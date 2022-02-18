Homeowners have many myths about their lawns and gardens. With all the information available, especially on the internet, many falsehoods are promoted as true. Let us explore some common myths that exist and dispel them.
Many falsely believe that organic pesticides are natural products toxic to pests but harmless to other living things. Rotenone is made from the roots of derris plants and is toxic if swallowed or inhaled.
Pyrethrum comes from the flowers of a couple species of chrysanthemums. Both pyrethrum and rotenone are very harmful to fish. An old organic insecticide, nicotine sulfate, is more toxic than Malathion and Sevin, both synthetic. Some older pesticides have lead and arsenic in them.
Yes, they are considered organic, but do you want to apply materials with these poisons to your garden? Select pesticides carefully, whether they are organic or not. Apply them only when necessary and follow all label directions.
Often, we read that the soil under pines and oaks is acidic. The soil’s acidity depends upon the rocks beneath it, not the trees above it. The best way to find out if you need to add lime to raise the pH is to have your soil tested through the UGA. The tests will also give fertilizer recommendations. For more information, please refer to the following weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yckm8xdp.
Another common misconception is that mushrooms in the lawn indicate the soil is nutrient deficient. Mushrooms are the fruiting structures of fungi growing under the ground, their reproductive organs analogous to flowers and seeds. Some fungi rot wood or other organic matter on or under the soil.
Others live in harmony with tree roots and help them take up water and nutrients. A few of them cause plant diseases. The sudden appearance of mushrooms does not mean the lawn needs fertilizer. Homeowners sometimes ask how to keep mushrooms from coming up in their landscapes. The answer is nothing. The fungi are natural in the soil. If mushrooms are problematic, rake them away, mow over them, or pull them out.
Many homeowners see moss growing in their yards and falsely believe the cause is a low pH that can be fixed with the addition of lime. True, acidic soils are more conducive to moss. However, many other issues can cause the appearance of it. Moss likes shade, wet soils, and compacted soils. You need to determine if one or more of these problems promote its growth and implement corrective measures.
Many people believe that grits will kill ants and lime will reduce flea populations regarding insect infestations. The truth is that neither will have any efficacy. Several insecticides will control fleas and ants. If you according to label direction, they can be effective.
Within a month, spring and summer weeds will begin to emerge. The Extension office sometimes receives calls from homeowners about using corn gluten as a pre-emergent weed control. The truth is that this substance has little impact on the control of weeds. According to label directions, use a pre-emergent herbicide, such as Scotts Halts or Hi-Yield Crabgrass Preventer.
Knowing correct information from false will go a long way in having an attractive and healthy home landscape. If you have questions, please contact the Extension office.
