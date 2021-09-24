In nature, one organism that is poorly understood by people but is important is fungi. They are related to plants but cannot undergo photosynthesis; thus, they must obtain their food. Many types exist, and most are harmless and even beneficial.
Fungi play an essential role in the decomposition of organic matter in the soil. Plant material that has died, such as old trees that have fallen, is broken down by many organisms, and fungi are quite numerous in this process. Their activity returns nutrients to the soil for use by plants and other organisms.
Fungi consist of hyphae, which are cylindrical-shaped thread-like structures. As they grow and multiply, they form mycelium, which is an interconnected network of hyphae. They can be seen in the soil and on dead plants as a white-thread material.
Like other organisms, fungi need to reproduce. They often produce a ‘fruiting body’ full of spores, which are analogous to seeds. Mushrooms, puffballs, and other similar structures are examples of fruiting bodies. As they wither and die, they release the spores into the environment, forming new fungal organisms.
Mushrooms fascinate people, and many shapes and sizes exist depending on the species of fungi. They are abundant following rainfall because fungi require wet conditions to thrive. The Extension office receives many calls from homeowners complaining about an excess of them in their lawns.
They ask if any way exists to reduce their numbers or prevent them. Nothing can stop them from appearing, and no treatments are available for control. In time the mushrooms will go away. If they are bothersome, you can physically remove them or use a mower. Many times, we get questions about the edibility of mushrooms. Never eat wild mushrooms since the edible ones can closely resemble poisonous ones.
Fungi have culinary uses. Yeasts, which are fungi, have uses in making bread, beer, and other similar products. Though you should avoid eating mushrooms in the wild, many types are cultivated and sold for consumption. They also have medicinal uses. Penicillin is synthesized from a bread mold. Several species of soil fungi are valuable components of many anti-biotics.
Some fungi are harmful. The mold that can cause issues in our homes is a type of fungus. People can have allergic reactions to the spores released by the spores. Several species of fungi can be problematic to individuals with compromised immune systems.
They can cause harm to desirable plants. The Irish potato famine of the mid-1800s resulted from a fungal blight that wiped out their potato crop. Crops have to receive applications of chemicals known as ‘fungicides’ to control these disease organisms. You can observe fungal diseases on plants such as leaf spots, stem blights, and their impact on vegetables and fruit. One type, powdery mildew, is quite common on many plants, has a powdery white appearance.
Though some are harmful, life as we know it could not exist without them. They play an essential role in many ways in nature. Let us appreciate their presence and what they do for us.
