Fruit trees are quite popular among homeowners. The fruit can be eaten fresh, used for baking, preserving, and in ice cream.
Some fruit trees are easier to grow than others, but all require appropriate care to bear fruit. Figs, apples, pears, and plums are the most widely planted. Also, small fruits such as blueberries and blackberries thrive in the home landscape.
Figs are relatively easy to grow. They need to be planted in full sun with fertile, well-drained soil. They can grow 20 to 30 feet in height; however, pruning the trees in late winter will help them stay at a manageable height.
Avoid excessive fertilization, which can reduce fruit production. Two popular varieties are “Celeste,” which has light brown to small violet fruit, and “Brown Turkey,” which has a large bronze colored fruit. They do not require another variety for cross-pollination.
Apple trees require full sun since shade will reduce fruit production. You should purchase two or more varieties that flower at the same time to get cross-pollination for the fruit to form. Several varieties thrive in our area, including “Gala,” which is red and ripens in mid-summer, and “Red Delicious,” which ripens in late summer to early fall.
Prune the trees in February or early March to keep them growing in a vertical pattern. Remove branches that are growing downwards, suckers, crisscrossing ones, and broken or damaged ones. Thinning the fruit, which removes several of the small fruits leaving only one every six to eight inches, is required to produce a good crop each year.
Pear trees are similar to apples regarding pruning, fertilizing, and site requirements. Most varieties require another for cross-pollination. Pear trees can be somewhat challenging to grow since they are susceptible to bacterial fireblight disease.
Our area’s preferred types include “Orient” and “Waite,” both of which have resistance to fireblight, and “Spalding” with fruit that ripens early. “Bartlett” pears, which are the most well-known variety, do poorly in our climate and should not be planted.
Georgia is known as the peach state. Surprisingly, growing peaches is somewhat of a challenge for a homeowner since many pests trouble peach trees and require a spray program. Peaches are self-fruitful, meaning that they do not need another variety for cross-pollination. Many types thrive in our area.
After planting, prune the tree’s crown at the height of 18 to 24 inches from the ground, and remove any lateral branches; choose branches that grow laterally from the trunk and not in a vertical pattern to encourage a common branching growth pattern; in the summer, select four or five branches that will be the scaffolds of this tree. Remove other shoots from the tree. Like apples and pears, thinning of the fruit is also necessary to promote a good crop.
Blueberries are native to Georgia and have minimal pest troubles. They require full sun, well-drained acidic soils. Rabbiteye blueberries are the most adaptable, productive, and pest-free of the three types of blueberries. Early season varieties of rabbiteye blueberries include “Climax,” and “Premier,” midseason varieties include “Brightwell,” and “Powderblue,” and late-season varieties include “Delite,” and “Tiftblue.” Blueberries are not self-fruitful, meaning they require the planting of a minimum of two different varieties for the plants to pollinate and set fruit.
Blackberries are easy to grow and thrive once established. There are two types of blackberries: upright and trailing varieties. The upright types can be planted as a shrub and used to form a hedge. However, the trailing ones form long vines that need to be supported on a trellis or some other structure. The trailing varieties have thorns, while the erect types may or may not have them. “Arapaho” and “Navajo” are erect, thornless.
In the first year, blackberry plants from shoots are referred to as primocanes consisting of vegetative growth. In the second year, the stalks become floricanes, which produce flowers and fruit.
After the fruit is harvested, prune out all the floricanes since they will no longer produce fruit. Blackberries of all types tend to form suckers from their roots. Remove them so the plant can devote its resources to producing healthy growth and abundant quality fruit. The plants do not require cross-pollination between different varieties to produce fruit.
If given the proper care, these fruit trees can produce abundantly. When choosing fruit trees, consider their maintenance requirements and provide the appropriate growing conditions to ensure fresh fruit for your dinner table.
If you would like to learn more about growing fruit trees in the home landscape, UGA Extension Gwinnett will have an evening program on growing fruit trees in the home landscape March 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. If you are interested in participating, please contact the Extension office to register.
