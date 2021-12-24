While hiking in a park the other day, I noticed many acorns covering the ground as several red oaks around me were producing a bumper crop of them.
Trying to stand on the sloping ground under the tree was a lot like trying to walk on a sidewalk covered with marbles. Many wildlife species depend upon acorns such as squirrels, chipmunks, deer, and other mammals. Several residents have noticed the abundance of acorns this year in their home landscapes and inquired about the proper procedure for planting them.
Like most crops, the first step is to be sure you plant high-quality seeds. In early autumn, the ones that fall from the tree often suffer from insect and disease infestations, with a small hole in their side. Mid-autumn is the ideal time to collect them. You can perform a simple test to check for acorn quality by placing the acorns with the caps removed in a container filled with water. Ones that float are of poor quality and should not be planted. Keep the acorns that sink to the bottom of the container. Also, discard any moldy or damaged acorns.
Many oak species are native to Georgia. We can group oaks into two categories: red oaks and white oaks. Red oak acorns take two years to mature on the tree, while white oak acorns mature in one year. This group includes the Southern red oak, pin oak, and the scarlet oak. Red oak acorns generally require stratification. That means they need a period of cool, moist conditions before they will sprout. The members of the white oak, which include the American white oak, post oak, and overcup oak, generally don’t require any pre-treatment and will germinate soon after falling.
Red oak acorns can undergo natural stratification by planting them outdoors and allowing winter temperatures to break their dormancy. If you wish to grow them indoors, you can place them in a plastic bag with slightly moist sand. Put the bag containing the acorns in the refrigerator vegetable drawer for 30-90 days with a temperature of between 32 and 41 degrees. When the acorns begin to sprout, plant them.
Seedling oak trees develop a strong taproot. Choose containers that are at least eight inches deep. Fill the container with commercial potting soil light textured and drains rapidly. Be sure the container has adequate drainage holes in the bottom.
Plant two to three acorns per container. The planting depth for your acorns depends upon their size. Most acorns will do fine if planted one to two inches deep. You don’t need to worry about the orientation of the acorn when growing. Both the shoot and root emerge from the acorn in nearly the same spot. Only 30 to 40% of the acorns will germinate. If more than one seedling develops in a container, remove all but one. Oaks like the full sun, so keep your seedlings in full sun if possible. You can rotate your containers periodically to prevent the stems from bending toward a sunny window.
So, try planting some acorns and enjoy the results.
Imagine the pride you and your children will have as you watch your oak trees grow. The tiny white oak acorn can result in a tree 100 feet tall. You do need patience. Most oak species will be 20-25 years old before they begin producing acorns of their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.