During the holiday, one of the most prominent holiday decorations is the Christmas tree. Their presence graces homes and businesses.
Although some people prefer artificial trees, live trees are still a favorite. They are available from various sources, and they can be purchased either pre-cut or at cut-your-own tree farms.
Choosing the perfect Christmas tree is a matter of preference, but following a few simple guidelines will help you select one that will remain attractive throughout the holiday season.
Several species of trees are used as Christmas trees. Trees commonly sold in Georgia include Virginia pines, red cedar, white pines, Leyland cypress, Scotch pines, Fraser firs, spruces, and several others.
The distinct advantage of buying a pre-cut tree is convenience. The drawback is the trees were cut weeks before at tree farms and are not fresh. Ask the retailer if the trees were delivered at one time early in the season, or were there multiple shipments throughout the season? Additionally, cut trees lose needles, can dry out quickly, and be a potential fire hazard. Lift the tree and bounce it on the ground. Very few needles should come off a fresh tree. When in doubt about the freshness of a tree, select another one.
A fresh-cut Christmas tree retains its needles longer than the pre-cut ones. Most Christmas tree farms specialized in growing varieties adapted to local conditions and sheared into the classical conical shape. Keep in mind that, in most cases, you will have to cut your tree at a tree farm. You will need a sharp saw. Sometimes Christmas tree farms will provide saws. Remember, a larger tree is more difficult to bring out of the field and transport in your vehicle.
When choosing a good tree, there are several factors to consider. Make sure you select one that is at least a foot shorter than the ceiling in the room where it will be displayed. If the trunk is splitting, it most likely has dried to where it will not absorb water. Look for a tree that is healthy, damage-free, and well-trimmed. It should taper gently from a full bottom to a narrow top and have enough branches for hanging ornaments. The base of the trunk should be straight and cleared of limbs six to eight inches from the bottom to allow for placement in the tree stand. It should have a healthy green appearance. The needles should be fresh, flexible, and not come off if you run your hand over a branch.
Sometimes insects and spiders can hitch a ride on the tree and come into your home. You should hose off the tree and let it dry before bringing it indoors. Keep the tree in an unheated, sheltered area, such as a garage, until you can set it up. Make a fresh cut on the base before placing it in water, and then put it on a stand with at least a gallon of water.
The tree stand needs to have an adequate amount of water to prevent the needles from drying out and falling off the tree to reduce the possibility of a fire. If the water drops below the base of the trunk, a seal of dry sap will form within a few hours, and another fresh cut will need to be made at the bottom. Place the tree away from any drafts and heat sources such as fireplaces and heater vents.
Test the light cords and connections before placing them on the tree, and do not use any cords with cracked insulation or broken sockets. Unplug the lights before going to bed or leaving the house.
Check with your sanitation provider to see if they will dispose of the Christmas tree after the holidays. You can take your tree to several locations throughout the county for disposal.
You can purchase one already cut when choosing a Christmas tree, but consider visiting a Christmas tree farm and harvesting your own. To find one near you, refer to the Georgia Christmas Tree Growers Association website at http://www.gacta.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.