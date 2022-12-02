The holiday season is upon us, and many homeowners will purchase Christmas trees for their homes. Although some people prefer artificial trees, live trees are still a favorite among many.

They are available at various sources and can be purchased from pre-cut or cut-your-own tree farms. Choosing the perfect Christmas tree is a matter of preference, but following several guidelines will help you select one that will remain attractive throughout the holiday season.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

