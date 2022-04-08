Recently I was hiking in a local park and observed numerous ferns of varying sizes and appearances growing by a creek. Many are native, tolerant to temperature extremes, and require minimal maintenance.
They range in height from a few inches to several feet. Their fine-textured leaves provide an attractive contrast to the broad leaves of other plants such as hostas. With the proper care, ferns will thrive in the home landscape.
Ferns are ancient plants that have been in existence since the time of the dinosaurs. They have a complex life cycle and reproduce by spores, analogous to seeds. The spores are found in small brown cases, sometimes mistaken for insects, on the backside of the fern fronds.
Ferns generally prefer sites with shade and moist, well-drained soil with ample organic matter. Some species can withstand more sunlight if given appropriate amounts of water. Ferns should be fertilized in the spring, just after the new growth has appeared.
Use a slow-release fertilizer, such as Osmocote, or organic fertilizer, such as bone meal. Apply a two-to-three-inch layer of pine straw mulch to help reduce moisture loss and control weeds.
There are many species of ferns with a variety of attractive features to plant. Christmas ferns derive their name from being evergreen and available for decorations at Christmas. They are native and can grow two to three feet tall. The upright leathery fronds have a fine texture and a dense crown. Their dense growth habit makes them suitable to control erosion.
The cinnamon fern, a deciduous fern, is one of the first plants to emerge in the spring. The three to five-foot-tall fronds are erect and grow in a vase pattern. The name comes from the cinnamon-colored hairs on the fronds bearing spores that give it the appearance of a cinnamon stick. They are a good choice for areas that stay wet for prolonged periods.
The lady fern has triangular-shaped fronds and is deciduous. It can grow two to four feet in height and up to 15 inches in width. The fronds have a feathery appearance and have a yellow to green color early in the season, eventually turning darker green as they mature. Although it prefers damp sites, it does well under drier growing conditions.
The maidenhair fern spreads underground with rhizomes, which are stems that grow under the soil. Their growth pattern allows plants to spread outward and fill in the area. Keep them moist during the summer. If they dry out, the leaves will turn brown and not look attractive later in the season.
The deciduous foliage of the autumn fern has a coppery red color in spring and turns green in the summer. In the fall, the fronds develop a rusty brown color. It is up to two feet with a spreading growth habit like groundcovers. Like the lady fern, it thrives where there is constant moisture but can withstand dry periods. It fills in bare areas well and is attractive when used in mass plantings.
Although frequently overlooked by homeowners, ferns are an asset. Once established, they require minimal maintenance and add interest to the garden. Consider adding some ferns to your home landscape and enjoy their beauty.
