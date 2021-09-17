As the summer heat has given way to cooler temperatures of autumn, our landscape plants are under less stress. The fall months are the best time of the year to install new trees, shrubs, and perennial plants.
Although we will experience cold weather in the months to come and the above-ground parts will not grow much, the roots of the plants will continue to grow and expand, thus allowing for them to become established. By next summer, they will be better able to tolerate the intense heat and dry conditions.
When choosing plant material for your home landscape, make sure it can tolerate our climate and site conditions. Does the plant prefer full sun, or does it need some shade? Azaleas thrive in shady sites but deteriorate in full shade and are more susceptible to lace bugs, damaging insect pests.
Roses cannot tolerate shade and need to have sunlight to thrive. Take into account the soil’s ability to drain. Some plants can tolerate wet sites such as river birches, red maples, and willows, while others will perish. White pines, ornamental cherries, spruces, and firs suffer from the summer heat and should not be planted.
Others, such as pittosporums, oleanders, loquats, and Indian hawthorns, can be damaged by hard freezes and are more suited to the Southern part of the state.
Another important consideration is how large the plant will grow. Many times, trees are planted under power lines and must be severely pruned or removed. Other times trees and large shrubs are planted in sites that they outgrow, such as open spaces along sidewalks by streets.
A good example is the Leyland cypress trees, which can grow up to 60 feet in height and 15 feet in width. These trees should be spaced at least 10 to 15 feet apart. Most people want an instant screen and plant them five or six feet apart. In time, the plants crowd each other, restricting airflow and shading them, thus increasing the likelihood of diseases and premature death.
Some plants, by their nature, are problematic. Bradford pears grow rapidly and have weak wood, making them more susceptible to branches and sections of the trees breaking off and falling. Red tip photinias, planted as screens and hedges, often have a fungal leaf spot disease that defoliates them, causing them to perish. Scale insects heavily infest certain euonymus shrubs. Avoid planting these since they will eventually have to be removed.
Make sure you purchase high-quality plant material. Avoid buying wilting plants, have insect or disease infestations, or have weeds growing in the containers. You may want to check the root ball. The roots should fill the rootball, and they should be creamy white to light brown. If the roots are sparse and are dark, the plant is not healthy. Also, avoid plants whose roots have grown tightly around the rootball and are compacted.
When planting, dig the hole two to three times the size of the rootball and not deeper than its height. Do not use any soil amendments; use the removed soil and place it in the hole with the rootball. If the roots are tightly grown on the outside of the rootball, use a knife and make three to four slits around it to break up the roots to encourage them to grow outward. Apply a two to four-inch layer of organic mulch such as pine straw, pine bark, cypress bark, or wood chips. Keep the plant watered to ensure the soil stays evenly moist.
The autumn months are the ideal time to install new plants in your home landscape. They will be established by the following year, thus increasing their chance of survival.
