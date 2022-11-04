The fall is one of the best times of the year, with the weather cool enough to enjoy many outdoor activities and the bright, colorful leaves.

We are approaching the “peak” leaf season when no green leaves are left on the trees, and the forest floor is a carpet of brightly colored ones. With all our emphasis on falling leaves, it is easy to overlook that evergreen tree foliage is also dropping.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

