The fall is one of the best times of the year, with the weather cool enough to enjoy many outdoor activities and the bright, colorful leaves.
We are approaching the “peak” leaf season when no green leaves are left on the trees, and the forest floor is a carpet of brightly colored ones. With all our emphasis on falling leaves, it is easy to overlook that evergreen tree foliage is also dropping.
Remember, deciduous trees lose their leaves in the fall, and that evergreen trees, such as pines, don’t drop their needles. Well, that is a little oversimplification. The needles of evergreen trees don’t last forever, only for two to five years, depending upon the tree species.
Loblolly pine is one of the most common evergreen trees in our area. Its needles last for just two years, and then they drop. The tree develops new growth each year on expanding branch tips, which continue to grow and set new needles. By late summer or autumn of the second year, the original needles begin to change color. First, they will become straw yellow and then brown and start dropping.
The change in color and sudden dropping of pine needles catch many homeowners unaware. They notice masses of yellowing needles and think their tree is diseased or dying. Just remember to look at the branch tips. When natural needle drop occurs, the ends of the branches will remain a healthy green, and only the older needles located closer to the center of the tree will be affected.
Canadian hemlocks drop their older needles, which are shed the third or fourth year after being produced. Since many folks are watching their trees for signs of the dreaded hemlock woolly adelgid, a destructive insect that kills the trees, natural needle drop can be alarming if you are not expecting it.
Spruces and fir trees also shed older, more interior needles, which can take up to five years or more, depending upon the species. Arborvitaes and Leyland cypress will shed their older foliage.
Trees don’t shed the same amount of foliage each year. Rapid growth and heavy foliage development will occur if we have very favorable growing conditions. If we experience a drought or other poor conditions the following year, little new change may be formed. That means in the fall, there will be relatively few healthy green needles to hide the mass of dropping two-year-old needles on your white pine.
Disease, transplant shock, poorly drained soils, and other conditions can cause evergreens to drop their foliage. Most of the time, however, these conditions will also affect the new foliage on branch tips.
If you notice the interior needles of your pine turning yellow this fall, don’t worry.
If they didn’t fall, we would have to cut down a tree to get pine straw.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.