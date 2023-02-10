Does your lawn have soft areas? As you step on it, does your foot sink into the ground?

Look closer. Do you see long, raised mounds all over the lawn, like someone has built an immature subway under your lawn? If so, your lawn may have moles. Although moles are not plant eaters, they can be an annoyance.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

