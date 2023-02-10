Does your lawn have soft areas? As you step on it, does your foot sink into the ground?
Look closer. Do you see long, raised mounds all over the lawn, like someone has built an immature subway under your lawn? If so, your lawn may have moles. Although moles are not plant eaters, they can be an annoyance.
The Common or Eastern Mole is the most common in our lawns and gardens. It has a long-pointed snout, small eyes and ears, a short tail, rounded front paws which turn outward, and stout claws. However, you seldom see them since they live underground and rarely come out of their burrows. They are most active in the early morning and late evening.
The number of tunnels does not indicate how many moles there are. One mole may dig a maze of runways. Certain ones are used frequently, but most tunneling is made in a random search for food, and some are seldom used again. Remember this point when trying to trap the animals.
The more permanent or “active” tunnels usually run along fences, plant rows, borders, and other protected places and lead to feeding areas. They prefer shaded areas but can be anywhere in the lawn and garden.
Moles mainly eat insects, earthworms, grubs (larvae of beetles), and other similar organisms. Damage to bulbs, flowers, and vegetables, while often blamed on moles, usually is caused by mice using mole runways or by injury caused by moles while digging for food. Sometimes voles (a short, tailed mouse) chew on plants leaving very narrow teeth marks.
Controlling the grubs in the soil will reduce the mole population by eliminating a source of their food, grubs. Lawn insecticides are effective. Several brands are available. Most granules need water applied after application to activate the pesticide. Apply according to the label directions.
Trapping is the best way to eliminate moles. However, they are very suspicious of any foreign objects in their runways.
For instance, if any portion of a trap is exposed in the tunnel opening, moles will notice it and either tunnel around or under it. On the other hand, moles are not at all disturbed by soil blocking the runway since they find this all the time. Take advantage of this fact when trapping moles. Two good traps for catching moles in Georgia are the harpoon type and the choker type, which are available at most garden supply stores.
Success in mole tapping depends mainly on the placement and setting of the trap.
First, it is necessary to determine a suitable place for setting the trap. As stated earlier, many visible mole runways are made during food searches and may never be used again. Therefore, it is necessary to locate traps on runways that are used regularly. Stepping on runways is an excellent way to determine which ones. Mark the flattened places with stones or other small items.
Repeat this procedure for a few days to discover where the mole goes daily. These places will be raised again. Set your traps in these runways.
Chemical controls are available but have limited efficacy. Poison peanuts, talparid, worm-shaped baits laced with poison, and other baits are some. Follow label directions, which usually direct to placing the baits in the runs.
The solution to mole problems is persistence and hard work or just learning to live with the moles. Methods exist to reduce their presence, but total elimination is only sometimes achievable.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
