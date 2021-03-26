With the onset of spring, the time to plant our vegetable gardens will be here soon. Many excellent vegetables grow and will be productive and of high quality given the proper growing conditions.
One practice that is unfamiliar to many is the use of cover crops, which use plants grown not to consume but rather to help stabilize and improve the soil’s quality.
We have discussed crop rotation in the past, that is, not using plants from the same family of plants in the same site year after year. For example, if you grow tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, or eggplant one year, for the next plant, squash, cucumbers, beans, or another crop to prevent the build-up of diseases and insects.
Cover crops help play a role in crop rotation in addition to other benefits. At the end of their growth cycle, the plants are tilled under and provide organic matter to the soil by breaking down into humus. It also gives the soil time to ‘rest’ between crops. They also reduce insects, diseases, and weeds but also provide refuge for beneficial insects. Most commonly planted in the fall, there are some suitable for the summer season.
Plant a cool-season cover crop in the fall after removing your summer vegetables in September and early October. Cereal grains such as wheat, ryegrass, or oats. In the summer, millet, Sudangass, and sorghum. They have long fibrous roots that penetrate deeply into the soil, where they pull nutrients from deeper in the soil into the upper layers where they will be available. They produce a high amount of biomass, which can be hard to manage. It also has a high carbon to nitrogen ratio that is difficult for soil microbes to break down. Cutting the top growth and remove it will help and turn under the roots. Doing so will improve the breakdown.
Another cover crop is the legumes. These plants have a symbiotic relationship with several species of bacteria in small nodules in their roots. They take nitrogen from the atmosphere and fixate it into a plant-available form in the soil. The most common winter legumes are clovers, winter peas, and vetches.
Regarding clover, the crimson clovers are the favorite. In the summer, cowpeas, sun hemp, and pigeon peas are the ones used the most. Legumes have a lower carbon to nitrogen ratio, meaning they break down easier in the soil. Avoid applying high nitrogen fertilizer, which can disrupt the nitrogen fixation in the plants.
In sites where legumes have not been grown in several years, the seeds will need to be inoculated with the symbiotic bacteria. The inoculum can be ordered from online sources. Store it in the refrigerator to keep it cool until use. Mix it with the seed and moisten before planting.
Another cover crop for the cool weather is the brassicas, mainly the tillage radishes. They penetrate deeply into the soil, reducing compaction and pulling nutrients from the lower layers like the grains. These plants also benefit from lowering plant-parasitic nematodes, which are microscopic roundworms in the soil that infest the roots stunting growth. One area of concern with the brassicas is to avoid planting any vegetable crop of the same family, such as collards, kale, and cabbages in the same site.
These plants required a well-prepared seedbed. Remove the old plants and till the soil. Broadcast the seed over the soil at the rate listed on the seed packaging. Lightly rake in the seed and apply water.
The use of cover crops has a multitude of benefits. Their use can improve the quality of your garden soil, reduce pests, and enhance vegetable production.
