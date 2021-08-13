Insects have a terrible reputation. The pestiferous ones, such as mosquitoes, aphids, roaches, and termites, come to mind when people think of them.
Yes, some are troublesome, but most are harmless and even beneficial. Some are predators of pest insects, such as lady beetles consuming aphids. One of the most important benefits they provide is the pollination of many plants.
Pollination occurs in two ways: insect-pollinated and wind-pollinated. Plants that have insects as pollinators frequently have showy flowers. The color and the fragrance of some attract pollinators, including fruit trees and many vegetable plants.
Another category is wind-pollinated plants, which produce copious amounts of pollen to ensure pollination occurs. Examples include all grasses, corn, wheat, oak trees, beech trees, and others. These are responsible for causing allergic reactions in some people.
Many species of pollinators exist. Several types of bees are among the most important. The honeybee is the most familiar, and they pollinate many essential food crops. Some people are beekeepers and raise these bees to get honey and other bee products.
Others include mason bees, bumblebees, carpenter bees, and squash bees. Many species of wasps and flies also perform this function in addition to some butterflies and moths. Even hummingbirds and bats pollinate certain plants.
Concern exists that the pollinator population is in decline, which can have negative consequences. Imagine an apple orchard without pollinators. If people tried to hand pollinate the crop, the process would be labor-intensive and costly. Why are their numbers going down?
A combination of factors is causing their numbers to decline in some areas. The improper use of pesticides, increased urbanization, fewer plants to pollinate in some places, and other causes.
The University of Georgia Extension has a yearly pollinator count called the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, a program that anyone can participate in and provides valuable data on the population of pollinators in the state. It started two years ago. The event is citizen science and relatively simple.
On Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 people involved in the project will count the number of insects that land on a particular plant for 15 minutes. They will be in eight categories: bumblebees, carpenter bees, honeybees, small bees, wasps, flies, moths and butterflies, and other insects. The census is an excellent activity for children, so some schools and youth groups participate in it.
For more information on the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, please refer to the following website: https://ggapc.org/. Here you will sign up and get a form to record the number of these insects and enter the numbers on the website. In 2019 over 400 citizens participated in the census, and in 2020, 3,700 took part.
The counts will go into a database for the state for analysis by University of Georgia specialists to determine trends in pollination populations. UGA Extension Gwinnett has a video and more information on the census at: https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/gwinnett/great-georgia-pollinator-census.html.
The census will also be held at several sites in the county, and the public is invited to join. The locations include all the Harvest Gwinnett Community Gardens in the parks (https://www.livehealthygwinnett.com/programs-events/harvest-gwinnett/), in addition to the Slow Pour Brewery Garden, Creative Enterprise and Isaac Adair House — all in Lawrenceville.
Consider participating in the 2021 Great Georgia Pollinator Census. The whole family can share in the enjoyment and satisfaction that counting these pollinators can provide.
Many vegetables require pollinating insects. Soon we will be planting our cool-season vegetable crops such as collards, cabbage, and turnips. UGA Extension Gwinnett will offer a program on fall vegetable gardening on Aug. 24 at 6 pm virtually online via Zoom. UGA Horticulturalist Bob Westerfield will be sharing his knowledge on planting and growing these vegetables.
To register for the class, please contact the UGA Extension Gwinnett office.
