Winter is usually a quiet time for most gardeners and an excellent time to take a critical look at your landscape. What works? What did not? Are you happy with the way your it has developed? The good news is that many times we can change them.

Sometimes your garden plans go differently than you expected. You may have discovered that the fruit trees you planted require considerably more maintenance than you have time to give them.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

