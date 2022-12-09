Winter is usually a quiet time for most gardeners and an excellent time to take a critical look at your landscape. What works? What did not? Are you happy with the way your it has developed? The good news is that many times we can change them.
Sometimes your garden plans go differently than you expected. You may have discovered that the fruit trees you planted require considerably more maintenance than you have time to give them.
Shade trees have grown and converted a once sunny area into a deep shade. Perhaps that little container plant you brought home from the nursery has outgrown many of the nearby plants. Remember that landscapes change over time.
Our needs change over time as well. Perhaps you had children and wanted a lawn for games of catch and impromptu wrestling matches. As they grow up, you may prefer a smaller lawn area and maybe a raised bed for vegetables. You may want to cut back on your butterfly garden because of a newfound interest in herbs. Your flower garden is becoming secondary to an interest in fresh vegetables.
Our landscape plans need to be evaluated and changed over time. That landscape plan we developed 10 or 15 years ago may not suit our needs today. Sometimes we need to go back and give it a good revision.
While things are relatively slow is an excellent time to make a landscape assessment. You can take the time to view your property with a critical eye. Then, since we have many blustery winter days ahead, you have time to plan corrective action.
You have plenty of time to consult gardening books, nursery catalogs, and magazine photos. Update your master landscape plan so that the changes you make will fit into the overall character of your landscape. If your needs have changed, consider hiring a landscape designer to create a new plan. Then when the planting season arrives, you can spring into action.
Since we are in the winter, now is an excellent time to plant trees and shrubs. The top parts of them grow very little, but the roots under the soil continue to grow. Thus, they will be better established by the summer and more resistant to hot, dry conditions. When planting, dig a hole twice the size of the rootball and no deeper than the top. Fill the hole with the removed soil, and do not add any organic materials.
You can get those jobs done before planting time if you need to make changes in drainage, walks, retaining walls, or other features. If you need to order seeds or start plants indoors, you also have time to get that process started. Like car companies between model years, gardeners need time to re-tool and prepare for the next season.
Every successful business that I know conducts an annual evaluation. It may be time you re-evaluate your landscape. You may be surprised by the results you get from tweaking your plan a little each year.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
