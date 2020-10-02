In the last few years, local municipalities have changed how they handle garbage because of the great expense of taking garbage and the large volume of trash we generate. We are also seeing efforts to reduce waste by recycling, reducing what we use, and reusing what we have.
Here is one way to reduce your landscape waste: recycling landscape wastes by composting. The end product improves gardens by adding nutrients and making soils more productive.
The decomposition of organic materials such as leaves, pine straw, limbs, and other garden trash forms compost. Kitchen trimmings from vegetables and fruits can also be used. Avoid composting bone, meat, or eggs to produce foul odors and may attract animals. Do not compost diseased plants or weeds with seeds on them as these pests may cause a problem in the garden next year.
Since living creatures decompose yard wastes, the best way to improve the decomposition process is to provide them with what they need — water, nitrogen, air and something to decompose.
Composting is unnecessary, but using one should save space, improve decomposition, and keep the yard neat. Multiple types are available for use, such as barrels, a fence wire hoop, or you can build a box-shaped compost bin with wood or concrete blocks. Ensure the sides have enough holes in them to allow adequate ventilation.
The pile should be pile damp but not too wet. A properly moistened pile will have the moisture of a wrung-out sponge. An excessively damp pile will not decompose properly and may develop an offensive odor.
Another component for decomposition is oxygen. Maintain a good airflow by turning the pile once or twice a month. Raising the pile off the ground will also help aeration. Use coarse materials (branches) at the bottom of the pile to keep compost materials from falling through. Removed these materials when the composting process finishes.
If possible, cut the materials up as small as possible. The smaller the size, the faster it will decompose. Put leaves in a plastic trash can and shred with a string trimmer. When stacking materials, mix materials so that they will not pack and restrict water and air movement.
Mix fine materials that pack, such as grass clippings, with coarse materials, such as large leaves or coarse straw, to keep them from packing. Construct the pile in layers. Coarse materials should be on the bottom. The first layer of composting material should be about 8 to 10 inches thick.
Next, put a layer one-quarter of an inch thick of soil or compost on top of this to add microbes to compost the materials. Then, place a nitrogen source on top of this thin soil layer. Use one-third cup of ammonium nitrate or ammonium sulfate or one cup of 10-10-10 per 25 square feet of pile surface area.
Avoid using fertilizers containing herbicides. Repeat this layering process until the pile is about 5 feet high and top the pile with straw, leaves, or hay with a shallow depression to catch rainwater.
The pile will begin to heat up as it decomposes — the internal temperature should reach 130 degrees or more in a few days. As it composts, the pile will decrease in size. Wait until the pile no longer heats up and has stopped shrinking before you use it. If compost is used before it is ready, it can rob nutrients from your lawn and garden.
Consider composting yard wastes. Doing so will benefit both the environment and your lawn garden.
