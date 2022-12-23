Many colorful ornamental plants are used for decorations during the holidays. One of the most popular and well-known is the poinsettias.
They bring warmth and beauty to our homes, offices, houses of worship, and other places. If given the appropriate care, poinsettias will prosper throughout the season.
Poinsettias are native to Mexico and closely related to the milkweed plants. The plant is named after Joel Poinsett, the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico, who introduced the poinsettia to the United States in the early 1800s. Poinsettias have brightly colored bracts, which are modified red, white, pink, or cream-colored leaves.
The actual flowers of the poinsettia are the small yellow blooms in the center of the colorful bracts. They are classified as short-day plants, along with Christmas cacti and chrysanthemums, meaning the decreasing daylight hours of fall initiate flowering.
Purchase plants with fully mature, thoroughly colored bracts with an abundance of dark, rich green foliage down the stem. Avoid those with excessive amounts of green around the edges of the bracts, which is a sign the plants were shipped before they were fully matured.
They should have a balanced, full, and attractive appearance from all sides. The plants need stiff stems, good bracts, and leaf retention and show no signs of wilting, breaking, or drooping. The plants in the store should be healthy and not suffer from a lack of water or pest infestation.
The poinsettias need to be placed in a location that receives at least six hours of bright light daily. Avoid direct sunlight since it can cause the color of the bracts to fade. Never allow any part of the plant to touch cold windowpanes, which could injure them. Also, keep the plants out of areas in a cold draft, exposed to excessive heat, or near an appliance, fireplace, or ventilating duct.
The daytime temperature should not be more than 70 degrees, and the plants must be kept away from drafts, excessive heat, or dry air from appliances, fireplaces, or ventilating ducts to keep the bracts from fading. Temperatures that drop below 50 degrees can cause chilling injuries leading to premature leaf drop.
Poinsettias require moderately moist soil. Water the pots thoroughly when the soil feels dry to the touch. Apply enough supplemental water to where it drains from the bottom of the pot. Avoid fertilization when the plant is in bloom.
Poinsettias are occasionally troubled by insect pests, especially whiteflies and mealybugs. You can control these pests by applying insecticidal soaps or, in some cases, removing them by washing the infested plant parts.
After the colorful bracts have faded in the spring, prune the plant back to about eight inches in height. The plant will look bare after pruning; however, new leaves will emerge up and down the stem from the nodes. Keep the plant near a sunny window and continue to water it regularly.
In central and southern Florida, poinsettias can be grown outdoors year-round; however, that is impossible in our area due to the cold winters. Once the risk of freezes has passed, the plants can be moved outdoors in pots. Fertilize the plant once a month during the spring, summer, and fall with 10-10-10 fertilizer. With proper water and fertilizers, they can grow as high as five feet. Bring them back indoors with the onset of cooler temperatures in the fall.
Poinsettias can be made to flower the following Christmas, although this is somewhat difficult for the homeowner. Short-day plants require a long continuous dark period each night for the colorful bracts to form.
The plants need 14 hours of darkness every night starting around the first of October, which can be accomplished by putting them in a closet or covering them with a box or other material. They also need to receive six to eight hours of bright sunlight daily.
Depending on the variety and response time, the plants will begin to produce colorful bracts in November or December.
Poinsettias make a great holiday decoration. They will provide color in indoors if given the appropriate care. Consider getting a few for your home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.