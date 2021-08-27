Though we are still in the heat of the summer, fall will soon be here with cooler temperatures. Leaves change color, and fall blooming plants will unfold their bouquets, welcoming the season.
One plant that produces abundant blossoms in the late summer and fall is the chrysanthemums. There are more than 100 species, including some Georgia wildflowers but the fall-blooming ones are the most familiar.
The name “chrysanthemum” comes from Greek and means “golden flower.” However, the flowers come in a wide range of colors and flower types: yellow, pink, white, bronze, lavender, and maroon.
Garden mums are perennial, and they grow throughout the year. A few will bloom in spring, but most do so in the fall. They grow leaves in the summer, but the shorter days cause them to set flower buds and bloom. During the summer, removing the top buds, known as pinching, will promote bushy, thick growth, which will cause them to set many flower buds.
Nurseries do this task, and a good supply of stocky, dark green plants with many buds will be for sale at the local garden center soon, although some are already available.
Select plants that are dark green, free of pests, and do not have broken branches. Look for an abundance of flower buds and choose colors that complement the rest of your garden. You do not need to buy plants already blooming since buds will open later with good care.
Chrysanthemums must have soil that has adequate good drainage. Thoroughly mix in organic matter such as compost, peat moss, or compost. Raising the beds by applying different soil improves drainage; however, they may require additional water applications during the growing season.
Chrysanthemums need full sun but tolerate part shade. They require four to six hours of sunlight a day. Apply fertilizer when planting and thoroughly mix it with the soil before planting. Slow-release fertilizers work well.
Liquid fertilizers work quickly but must be reapplied about every two weeks. With dry fertilizers, apply two pounds per 100 square feet of 10-10-10 or equivalent. Avoid excessive applications of fertilizer since doing so promotes too much vegetative growth and reduces flower formation.
Carefully apply a fine-textured organic mulch around plants such as pine straw, pine bark, cypress mulch, and the like to conserves water and improve the aesthetics — water plants daily for several days after transplanting, then once a week.
Few pests trouble chrysanthemums, but they have some such as aphids, mealybugs, and whiteflies. Control them with insecticidal soaps, such as Safer Soap, which is similar to dishwashing detergent that is formulated for insect control. Follow all label instructions when using pesticides.
You can use mums in many ways in the landscape. Plant them in groups in beds, as single plants, or as groups of three or more as an eye-catcher. Planting ones of the same color together as opposed to mixing color is the preferred way.
Lighter colors are more visible from a distance than darker ones. Try them in planters or window boxes for a spectacular effect and keep them watered for best results.
Mums are a good plant for children to grow since they bloom so quickly. Purchased ones with unopened buds, plant them and then apply water as needed. Then enjoy the ensuing floral show. Children love to handle, smell, hold, and share things they enjoy.
