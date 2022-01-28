Our area is blessed with a decent climate that permits us to grow many plants that add beauty and interest to the home landscape. When choosing your landscape plants, consider ones that require minimal maintenance and few pest issues.
Some plants have too many issues that make them unsuitable for use. Bradford pears grow at a rapid rate with softwood. The branches attached to the main trunk at a narrow crotch make them prone to breaking off and falling. Some find the flowers o have an unpleasant odor.
Certain species of euonymus are susceptible to scale insects and powdery mildew fungus. Thus, they decline in the landscape. Indian hawthorns and red tip photinias suffer from a fungal leaf spot that defoliates the plants, causing them to perish.
Here are some plants that thrive in the home landscape and have few to no issues if planted correctly:
♦ Chaste trees or vitex are deciduous and grow up to 15-feet tall and require full sun. In June, they produce light blue to lavender flowers. The plant may need occasional pruning but has few other needs.
♦ Fringe trees grow up to 20 feet. They produce feathery-like white flowers in spring and have dark green round to oval-shaped leaves. Sometimes referred to as a “Grancy-gray beard” tree, they are under-utilized in the landscape.
♦ Bald cypress tree grows up to 50 feet or more and are deciduous conifers. The needles turn an attractive tan to brown color in the fall before dropping. Since the trees thrive in swamps in submerged conditions, they are an excellent choice for poor drainage sites.
♦ Loropetalaums are shrubs that grow up to ten feet and are useful for screens and foundation plantings. Most varieties have purple to burgundy foliage and pink to white flowers in the early spring.
♦ Two types of anise plants are well suited to the home landscape: common anise and Florida anise. Both reach heights of eight feet and have fragrant leaves when crushed. They can tolerate part shade and sun and are an excellent choice for hedges. One variety of the common anise has leaves that are bright yellow. The Florida anise has a small red flower and tolerates wet soils.
♦ Wax myrtles are native to South Georgia but do well in the northern part of the date. They can grow up to 15 in height but are primarily used as shrubs and hedges. The leaves are light green, narrow, and up to two inches long. They have an excellent fragrance.
♦ Many hollies are also low maintenance. Yaupon hollies, which can be small shrubs or tree forms, are good landscape plants with good drainage and full sun.
♦ Ornamental grasses, such as pampas grass, pink muhly grass, Pennisetum, and others, beautify the landscape. They need to be cut back to the ground in late winter to promote new growth.
♦ Blueberries, though grown for their fruits, also make good ornamental plants with their blue-green foliage. They do require full sun and acidic soils.
