The article last week titled ‘Holiday Plants are Attractive Indoor Features’” discussed some of the attractive plants used for the holidays and their care. Many other indoor plants thrive and provide beauty and interest to both inside and outside.
Office buildings, hospitals, and shopping malls use them for aesthetics. Some companies specialize in planting and maintaining these indoor plants in what is sometimes called ‘interiorscaping.’
As the cold weather months are upon us, we need to remember that most house plants are tropical plants and will not survive outside due to the freezing temperatures. Keeping them inside during the winter is challenging because of lower temperature, humidity, and light levels.
For best winter survival, follow these rules. Try to keep temperatures above 60 to 70 degrees. Lower temperatures damage many house plants, but there are some exceptions to this rule. Some can tolerate temperatures below 40 degrees, and several prefer these conditions. Examples include snake plant (Sansevieria), grape ivy, wax plant (Hoya), strawberry begonia, and most ferns. Christmas cactus and cyclamen are two hardy blooming plants.
Other houseplants prefer warmer weather but can stand temperatures in the 40’s. Examples include wandering Jew, peperomia, dumb cane (Dieffenbachia), asparagus fern, spider plant, cast iron plant (Aspidistra), and Schefflera. Examples of plants that cannot tolerate these cold conditions include African violets, Persian violets, philodendrons, prayer-plants, weeping figs, and most palms. In the winter, reduce fertilization by half since the growth is slower when temperatures are cooler. Thus less fertilizer is needed.
Light intensities are lower during the winter. Try to put plants where they will get plenty of light, such as south and west facing windows. Know how much light your plant needs and supply it. Plant grow-lights are an alternative but are, in most cases, not bright enough by themselves. Sunlight, whether direct or indirect, is the best, so use grow-lights only to supplement it. Put grow-lights as close to plants as possible to get the most benefit.
Humidity is lower during the winter due to heating systems, which dries them out faster. It causes problems such as brown leaf tips. Many difficulties of house plants in the winter are due to low humidity. One solution is to spray the plant with water; however, it only provides short term relief. A better alternative is to group the plants to raise the humidity in the area. Place a shallow pan of water near plants to evaporate and increase humidity in the area. Placing plants in a shallow tray filled with gravel with a little water in it works well.
Never let the water level be so high that the water touches the bottom of the pot. Humidifiers can also be used. Plants susceptible to low humidity include Norfolk Island pine, most ferns, and any plant receiving too much light.
Once plants make it through the winter, renovate them next spring. If necessary, repeat them, prune the dead parts, drench the pots with water, let it run through, and then re-fertilize to prepare them for growth next year.
Try adding some houseplants to your indoor living space. You will enjoy their beauty, particularly in the dead of winter.
If you would like to learn more about houseplants, UGA Extension Gwinnett will have a program on holiday plants and house plants Dec. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m. Please contact the Extension office to register.
