Did you know that your houseplants’ needs change during the winter months?
By being aware of these changed needs, you can significantly help your indoor foliage plants be healthy and attractive. Most importantly, remember that you are not actively trying to grow luxurious plants during the colder months of winter but are simply trying to maintain their overall health.
The plants do not require as much fertilizer during winter. You should allow your houseplants to take a rest period by reducing your fertilizer rates and frequency. Applying it to houseplants promotes growth, and during the winter months, with much lower natural light levels, your plants are less likely to receive nearly enough light to support this new and active growth. Again, remember the goal is to maintain the health of the plants in the winter.
Proper lighting is another crucial factor in maintaining attractive and healthy houseplants during the winter. Have you ever noticed that if your indoor plants do start to put on growth during the winter that the new growth often looks spindly? Do the stems appear to be stretching toward the light of a nearby window or a lamp? Do the leaves get spaced so far apart that your plants don’t seem attractive anymore?
If so, insufficient light supports the plant’s new growth. The stem between the leaves is called the internode, which can get quite long if your plant doesn’t get enough light, particularly on vining plants such as arrowhead plants (Nephthytis), ivy, pothos, and philodendrons. If their growth indicates not receiving adequate light, either supply more light (with grow lights) or move your houseplants to a brighter area in the room. Remember, the application of fertilizer will not stop this issue. Increasing the light levels is the solution.
Houseplants require more water in winter. As outside temperatures drop, home heating systems may cause the air in your house to become extremely dry. That will cause indoor plants to dry out much faster. Check the soil moisture in pots every few days. If the soil feels dry at one inch, apply water. Refrain from overwatering your houseplants during the winter. Excessive amounts are harmful more than too little by drowning the root systems.
Over-saturated root systems very often develop root rots fungal root rot diseases. One last note, dry air is rough on certain plants, especially ferns. Warm, dry air inside our homes during winter causes many plants to drop their leaves or fronds, like ferns. They can be unattractive by spring. If possible, mist your plants or place them in a protected area like a sun porch on warm winter days, but bring them back inside if night temperatures go below 54 degrees.
Keep in mind that during the winter, houseplants have special needs such as increased light, proper watering, and a reduction in fertilizer. Considering these issues, you can have healthy, attractive plants inside your home all year.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
