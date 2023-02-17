Did you know that your houseplants’ needs change during the winter months?

By being aware of these changed needs, you can significantly help your indoor foliage plants be healthy and attractive. Most importantly, remember that you are not actively trying to grow luxurious plants during the colder months of winter but are simply trying to maintain their overall health.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.