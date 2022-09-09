Recently a resident sent me a couple of pictures of a caterpillar that he said stung him upon contact. After carefully examining the photos, I determined the insects were puss caterpillars, a type of stinging caterpillars common to our area.
They are gray, pale yellow, or reddish-brown, about an inch long, and densely covered with long, velvety hair.
Some 25 species of poisonous caterpillars exist. Luckily, their contact with people is uncommon. Some of them have very unusual shapes and colors. The poisonous spines are a defense mechanism, and the colorful patterns and unusual body shapes warn their enemies.
The puss and saddleback caterpillars are the most common ones in our area. Control is not necessary since contact with them is uncommon. But if they’re “eating up your bushes” or you see several of them feeding on foliage in areas where children play, you might take measures to eliminate them.
The puss caterpillar, which turns into moths known as southern flannel moths, is hairy, over an inch long, and has short toxic spines hidden underneath brown or gray fur. The hairs at the posterior end form a tail-like tuft, while the head is tucked under the front. Though you may be tempted to handle it, do not.
When skin brushes against the caterpillar, the spines break off, releasing irritating fluid that produces an immediate stinging sensation. Puss caterpillars feed on oaks, pecans, persimmon, fruit trees, roses, and other trees and shrubs. They typically occur singly, although several may occur on a given tree.
The puss caterpillar causes the most painful and severe reaction of any stinging species in the United States. In extreme cases, the initial burning sensation is followed by numbness and swelling, which may extend to the entire extremity. Red blotches may persist for a few days, accompanied by a weeping rash. Systemic reactions may include nausea and vomiting.
The saddleback is the most abundant stinging caterpillar in Georgia. The full-grown caterpillar is about one inch long, with pairs of dark brown spiny “horns” on the front and rear ends. The middle of the body is green with a white or cream margin and a large oval dark brown spot in the center, also with a white margin—the appearance of a saddle and blanket, thus the common name.
Small clumps of spines occur in rows along the lower margin of the green area and at the rear of the caterpillar.
The saddleback caterpillar is a solitary feeder and occurs on various trees, shrubs, and other plants, including corn. They prefer oaks, elms, dogwoods, and various fruit trees. People are most likely to bump into saddleback caterpillars in late summer and fall. The saddleback’s sting produces an immediate burning sensation, followed by inflammation, swelling, and a red rash.
If stung, the individual should treat the symptoms. Place a piece of adhesive tape where the spines are in the skin, then remove it. The application of cold compresses can lessen pain and swelling.
Over-the-counter pain medications may be indicated, along with topical hydrocortisone cream. A physician should be contacted if systemic reactions or other symptoms of concern develop. Symptoms typically resolve within a couple of days. And one last precaution, don’t be tempted to touch them after they’re dead. Even dead caterpillars can still cause painful stings.
Most caterpillars are harmless to people, but a few do pose a threat. If you observe them, avoid encountering them.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.