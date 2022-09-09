Saddleback carerpillar.jpg

The saddleback caterpillar.

 Photo: Tim Daly

Recently a resident sent me a couple of pictures of a caterpillar that he said stung him upon contact. After carefully examining the photos, I determined the insects were puss caterpillars, a type of stinging caterpillars common to our area.

They are gray, pale yellow, or reddish-brown, about an inch long, and densely covered with long, velvety hair.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

