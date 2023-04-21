As a school child, I remember picking fresh squash out of the family vegetable garden. I enjoyed searching out the yellow crook-necked fruits hiding behind the large leaves and the bright orange flowers.
The plants were so big that missing a squash was easy. However, the harvest was further complicated by two things: The squash stems had stiff prickles, which could irritate tender skin. Also, some squashes had big black fuzzy bees on and around them. You could tell you had riled them when you saw their rears backing out of a flower.
As a child, I feared those bees. They would fly up in my face and hover. They seemed to be saying, “This is my territory!” As I got older, I realized that if I waited, they would soon fly off to look for other squash flowers. None ever stung me.
Those adventures have taught me a little about bumble bees. Though large, they are docile. They may try to bluff you into fleeing, but they will often fly away when their bluff is called. The exception to this is when we approach their nest. Bumblebees will vigorously defend their nests by stinging. Give them a wide berth when they are at home.
Bumble bees, honeybees, and many bees and wasps are excellent pollinators. Try not to kill them. Without them, we might not have certain vegetables and fruits like squash, pumpkin, watermelon, blueberries, etc. Even if you have a nest on your property, you can ignore it if the presence of it does not bother you.
We get some concerns about Africanized or “killer bees” sometimes. There is no way to look at a bee and tell if it is an African bee. However, they are not present in our area.
If you get a nest of wasps, hornets, or yellow jackets, control is unnecessary unless they pose a hazard. Carefully identify where the nest and the entrance are. Carry a can of flying insect spray to deal with individual bees or wasps. Wait until nightfall or the early morning when most bees should be in the nest. Direct the spray at the nest’s entrance by using a can of flying insect sprays, such as one of the Raid or Combat products. The application should kill all the insects.
Carpenter bees look much like bumblebees. They have shiny black abdomens, whereas bumble bees have a yellow fizzy backside. They can cause problems with wood structures. These large black and yellow fuzzy bees attack wood leaving holes one-inch-wide holes. They bore about an inch into the wood, then turn sideways and drill two to four inches down the length. They lay an egg at the end and seal it into a small chamber. They can leave lots of holes in the wood. They also like to swoop down on us. Though they rarely sting, gardeners fear these large bees. How can we control carpenter bees?
Paint or seal untreated wood as soon as possible. They prefer to attack unprotected wood. Spray liquid Sevin into holes. Look for holes on the bottom edge of decks, rails, fences, etc. Plug holes with wood putty. Spray the adults with a flying insect spray or swat them with a rolled-up newspaper or a tennis racket.
Try to live with these fat, fuzzy carpenters bees and their cousins, which are pollinators and a valuable part of our natural ecosystem. Let them share the garden with you as you all buzz around the yard this year.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
