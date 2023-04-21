As a school child, I remember picking fresh squash out of the family vegetable garden. I enjoyed searching out the yellow crook-necked fruits hiding behind the large leaves and the bright orange flowers.

The plants were so big that missing a squash was easy. However, the harvest was further complicated by two things: The squash stems had stiff prickles, which could irritate tender skin. Also, some squashes had big black fuzzy bees on and around them. You could tell you had riled them when you saw their rears backing out of a flower.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

