As a youngster, I learned that math applies to just about everything, from engineering to cooking. It also applies to your home lawn and garden, which vary from spacing plants to calculating fertilizer and pesticide applications. Necessary math calculations are an essential part of successful gardening.
For example, many granular fertilizers and pesticides for the lawn are sold in packages that cover 5,000 square feet. How many square feet do you have on your lawn?
If you have a square or rectangular lawn, it is easy to measure and multiply the lawn’s length in feet times the width of the lawn in feet. If the lawn is irregularly shaped, you may need to get a graph paper and break it down into squares, rectangles, circular areas, and triangular areas. Calculate the area of each of these sections and add them together for a total. Measure the distance from the center of the circle to the edge to determine the area. Square that number and multiply it by 3.14. The area of a right triangle is one-half the base times the height.
After you have calculated the area of your lawn or flower beds, draw a map. Hang it in your potting shed or garage for future reference. When you are ready to reseed your lawn in the fall or buy fertilizer, you can quickly consult your map and determine the right amount of product to buy. A bale of pine straw will cover roughly 50 square feet. Now that you know your bed area, you can avoid the hassle of running short and making a trip back to the garden center to buy more material.
In addition to calculating the area, you need to know how to calculate the volume. Many soil amendments and mulch materials are measured in cubic feet. If you need a lot of material, it is often cheaper to buy it by the cubic yard. A cubic yard is 27 cubic feet (3 feet wide x 3 feet long x 3 feet deep).
Simply measure your flower bed and calculate the area. Then divide the number by 12 since there are 12 inches in each foot. The answer will be how many cubic feet of material it will take to cover the bed one inch deep. Just multiply your answer by how many inches of material you want to apply to the bed.
Of course, there are many other occasions where you need to use basic math in the garden. You need the necessary skills when mixing many pesticide products. You may need to do some calculations to determine the number of bedding plants or groundcover plants to buy when planting a bed.
One source of assistance for gardening math calculation is the Extension publication Conversion Tables, Formulas, and Suggested Guidelines for Horticultural Use, which is accessible online at https://tinyurl.com/y6y2fa4a is an excellent reference. It not only contains many handy formulas for area and volume, but it also has charts that list information on plant spacing, fertilizer mixing, and a host of other helpful facts
Though many of us dislike math, a few simple calculations can save time and money. Understanding its importance will go a long way to having attractive lawns and gardens.
Please check my blog out: http://gardeningingwinnett.blogspot.com/. It has information on a variety of horticultural topics and is updated frequently.
