As we move into the colder weather months of the year, now is the best time to plant trees and shrubs. Though the growth rate of the top parts of the plants slows, the roots continue to grow, which helps the plant become better established.
Thus, they will have greater tolerance to the hot, dry conditions of the following summer. One of the great blessings of our area is the variety of plant material we can grow. However, some have issues that can be troublesome and should be avoided.
One of the most well-known problem plants is Bradford pears, which were extensively planted in the 1970s and 1980s. They have softwood and grow at a rapid rate. The branches are at a sharp angle, and those along with whole sections of the tree can break in windstorms.
The trees can damage property, particularly park cars. The trees have attractive white flowers in the spring but have an offensive smell. They hybridize with other ornamental pears to produce seeds that spread and are invasive.
Ornamental cherry trees, such as “Yoshino,” “Okame” and :Kwanzan” produce abundant colorful blossoms in the early spring. However, they do not perform well in Georgia due to the heat, humidity, and acidic clay soils. The trees have a limited life expectancy, ranging from a few years to as many as 30, depending on the tree’s health and the environmental conditions.
In time they decline and have to be removed. Their leaves are also prone to a fungal leaf disease, which can defoliate the entire tree by the middle of August in some years, especially in ones with excessive amounts of rainfall, such as this one. Crabapples and fringe trees are attractive alternates.
Like the Bradford pears, red tip photinias were planted extensively in the past. They provide excellent screens for privacy. The shrubs are susceptible to a fungal leaf spot disease. In most cases, such maladies do not kill the plant, but this one is fatal to red tips. The fungal spores are present in the leaves, branches, and flowers that fall on the ground, re-infecting the shrubs when the rain splashes, and the wind blows the spores back onto the plant.
In time the red tips decline and perish. The same fungal disease infects Indian hawthorns, which are low growing evergreen shrubs with pink flowers, causing them to die.
Several euonymus species, such as the wintercreeper, Japanese, and spreading euonymus, are highly susceptible to scale insects and powdery mildew disease. Continual applications of insecticides are necessary to keep the pests under control. If you have them on your property, consider removing them, and do not plant the shrubs in the first place. Use alternatives that do not have these issues, such as several species of hollies, loropetalum, wax myrtles, and numerous others.
Use plant materials that can thrive in the home landscape and do not cause problems. Avoiding the use of certain plants can prevent issues since other more appropriate selections are available.
