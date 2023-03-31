Skipper, hairstreak, swallowtail, monarch, viceroy, painted lady — their names paint their picture.
Color comes silently on the wings of velvet, adding grace and beauty to any garden. Gardeners disagree on favorite flowers, but all concur that butterflies are a welcome addition to any landscape. Color on the wing flits, floats, and flutters through our lives and gardens, bringing brightness and liveliness wherever they visit.
Butterflies, skippers, and moths are out now. The early spring has awakened them also. Looking closely, you may even see their young — caterpillars feeding on our shrubs, flowers, and trees. How can we invite these garden fliers to come and stay? What will make them move into our gardens? Here a few tips to help you create a butterfly garden.
Butterflies have several needs. The successful butterfly gardener will try to meet them all.
Though not difficult, doing so requires some change in thinking.
Remember, butterflies are insects. We gardeners are often a little paranoid about our six-legged neighbors. Only about three percent of all insects damage plants. In other words, most insects are harmless or helpful. To be a good butterfly gardener, we must learn how to create environments that support these insects, not kill them.
Butterflies need food, shelter, water, and a place to lay their eggs. Adults suck nectar from flowers through a straw-like device they keep curled under their chins. Some good nectar plants are butterfly bushes (Buddleia), butterfly milkweed, clover, zinnia, lantana, tithonia, and verbena.
Caterpillars (immature butterflies) feed on plants. Different types prefer various kinds of plants. Most of us are familiar with monarch butterflies and their preference for butterfly milkweed. The young feed on the leaves, and the adults consume the nectar. As the caterpillars feed, toxins in the leaves collect in their bodies and remain in the adult. These chemicals help protect them from predators.
Not all butterflies are as preferential of plants for food as the monarch, as many other species feed on many plants. Other good forage plants for caterpillars include dill, fennel, carrot, parsley, clover, and many trees.
Butterflies require the shelter of bushes, trees, and shrubs, where they rest and lay their eggs here. Consider leaving an area ‘wild’ to provide cover. They must also have a place to overwinter. Rock piles, rock walls, or wood piles are excellent for this. Many butterflies over winter here in Georgia will crawl into nooks and crannies to survive our windy winter weather. Old wood piles are best since butterflies can crawl down to the bottom where the wood is decaying. As wood decays, it releases heat which helps keep the butterflies warm.
Avoid pesticides in the butterfly garden. Remove pests by hand or tolerate minor damage. Remember, the caterpillar feeding on your tree today may be the butterfly floating through your garden next month. Pesticides kill adult butterflies and caterpillars. Systemic insecticides are especially bad since they may collect in the nectar and poison-feeding butterflies.
Butterflies like to sun themselves. They are cold-blooded and need to warm up before they are very active. Provide a “sunning rock” with a shallow depression in it. Fill the depression with a bit of water for the butterflies.
Have you ever noticed a group of yellow sulfur butterflies sitting together on the ground? What were they doing? Scientists found out that these groups were all male. Is this the butterfly equivalent of male bonding?
Further study showed that these male butterflies took up salts from the ground as they drank, which are essential to complete reproduction, which is one more, often unnoticed, need of butterflies. In your butterfly garden, notice their preferences and conditions, and strive to supply these. The successful butterfly gardener will be rewarded with a garden of floating, flying, and flittering colors.
Consider making your garden butterfly friendly. Create sites that the insects prefer and then enjoy their presence.
For more information, please refer to the Extension publication Environmental Enhancements with Ornamentals: Butterfly Gardening: https://tinyurl.com/3bzmzfuj.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.